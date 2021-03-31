EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah at near 5-mth low as US bond yields rise

By Nikhil Nainan

March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah slid to its weakest level in nearly five months on Wednesday as rising U.S. bond yields continued to sap appetite for one of the highest-yielding emerging markets.

Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE fell around 1.5%, while neighbouring Manila .PSI was down 0.8%, with all three leadings declines across the continent.

Later on Wednesday U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline how he intends to pay for a $3 trillion to 4 trillion infrastructure plan that could further boost the U.S. recovery versus the world.

"The additional spending boost could further support the US dollar," Mizuho said in a note.

The dollar =USD is on track for its best month since 2016 compared with monthly declines set for many in Asia's emerging currencies, including the rupiah IDR= and ringgit MYR=.

The International Monetary Fund said strong U.S. growth could help, but may also cause tighter financial conditions and trigger significant outflows from emerging countries.

Indonesia's central bank governor in pre-recorded remarks said the country has ample foreign reserves to ensure the rupiah is stable. He added that Bank Indonesia does not hesitate to intervene in the market to defend the rupiah.

Jakarta's stock market was also set for its worst month since September last year.

In Malaysia, stocks suffered their sharpest fall in nearly three months, falling as much as 1.8%.

The central bank said it expects Malaysia's economic growth in a range of 6% to 7.5% this year, compared with a 5.6% contraction - its worst since the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998 - in 2020.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PU, though up on Wednesday, was on track for its first loss in five months.

China's manufacturing activity expanding at its quickest pace in three months in March did little to support the region. The yuan CNY=CFXS, however, edged higher, while Shanghai stocks .SSEC fell 0.8%.

Singapore stocks .STI also dipped, but are headed for their best month since November.

Eyes will also be on markets in India as COVID-19 cases rise sharply. The rupee INR=IN weakened to a three week low on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Glove makers Top Glove Corp Bhd TPGC.KL and Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL led declines in Malaysia

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rose 6.5 basis points to 6.859%

** Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0338 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.46

-6.87

.N225

-0.79

6.40

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.13

-0.54

.SSEC

-0.80

-1.27

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-0.43

.NSEI

0.00

6.17

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.48

-3.44

.JKSE

-1.49

0.03

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.19

-3.30

.KLSE

-1.60

-2.69

Philippines

PHP=

+0.06

-1.07

.PSI

-0.79

-9.05

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.18

-4.01

.KS11

0.12

6.97

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-1.95

.STI

-0.07

12.13

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.09

-0.03

.TWII

-0.70

11.59

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.45

-4.53

.SETI

0.07

9.75

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

