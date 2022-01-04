EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah and South Korean won fall among mixed Asian FX

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.020
116.14
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3556
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
27.596
27.642
+0.17
Korean won
1199.000
1194.1
-0.41
Baht
33.200
33.26
+0.18
Peso
51.170
51.05
-0.23
Rupiah
14365.000
14300
-0.45
Rupee
74.550
74.55
0.00
Ringgit
4.191
4.184
-0.16
Yuan
6.373
6.355
-0.27
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
116.020
115.08
-0.81
Sing dlr
1.356
1.3490
-0.55
Taiwan dlr
27.596
27.676
+0.29
Korean won
1199.000
1188.60
-0.87
Baht
33.200
33.39
+0.57
Peso
51.170
50.99
-0.35
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
74.550
74.33
-0.30
Ringgit
4.191
4.1640
-0.63
Yuan
6.373
6.3550
-0.27
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
