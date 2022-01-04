EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah and South Korean won fall among mixed Asian FX

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.020

116.14

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3556

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

27.596

27.642

+0.17

Korean won

1199.000

1194.1

-0.41

Baht

33.200

33.26

+0.18

Peso

51.170

51.05

-0.23

Rupiah

14365.000

14300

-0.45

Rupee

74.550

74.55

0.00

Ringgit

4.191

4.184

-0.16

Yuan

6.373

6.355

-0.27

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

116.020

115.08

-0.81

Sing dlr

1.356

1.3490

-0.55

Taiwan dlr

27.596

27.676

+0.29

Korean won

1199.000

1188.60

-0.87

Baht

33.200

33.39

+0.57

Peso

51.170

50.99

-0.35

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

74.550

74.33

-0.30

Ringgit

4.191

4.1640

-0.63

Yuan

6.373

6.3550

-0.27

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

