EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian stocks lag Asian peers as c.bank seen holding rates this week

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's stocks eased on Tuesday after two days of gains as investors braced for a central bank rate decision later this week, underperforming other emerging Asian markets supported by upbeat Chinese data.

Jakarta's stock market .JKSE was the biggest daily loser, falling 1.3% ahead of Thursday's monetary policy meeting, with analysts in a Reuters poll betting the central bank would hold off further lowering interest rates to avoid putting additional pressure on the rupiah.

The rupiah IDR= firmed slightly on the day, while Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP led gains among regional currencies against a subdued U.S. dollar.

The yuan CNY=CFXS hit a 16-month high on data showing China's industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August and retail sales grew for the first time this year.

The data supported markets in Malaysia .KLSE, South Korea .KS11 and Thailand .SETIat the start of a full week, which will also see meetings from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.

Philippine shares .PSI fell after the country reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the second time in three days, calling intoquestion its decision to relax social distancing rules. But the shares later recouped losses to trade higheron the day.

Bank Indonesia has had to intervene to stabilise the currency multiple times this month as foreign investors worried about the central bank's independence, rising coronavirus cases, debt and economic growth.

Indonesia also reported on Tuesday a worse-than-expected contraction of imports and exports in August, with analysts at ING saying that slowing economic activity was capping demand for capital goods and raw materials.

The dollar has been sold heavily against other major currencies in recent months and data on speculative positions show global investors are net "long" emerging currencies against the greenback after the Fed said it would target average inflation, giving it more flexibility to spur growth. .

In Singapore, the FTSE Strait Times Index .STI advanced 0.6%. Jeffrey Halley, a strategist with trading platform OANDA, attributed the move to sentiment around China's Tencent 0700.HK choosing the city-state as its Asia hub.

"With unemployment at record highs by Singapore standards, this will be seen as a welcome shot of confidence in the local market," he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields ID3YT=RR are up 27.9 basis points at 4.971%

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Destinasi Tirta Nusantara PDES.JK down 6.99%, Intan Baruprana Finance IBFN.JK down 6.92% and Sunson Textile Manufacturer SSTM.JK down 6.87%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Genting Singapore GENS.SI up 2.24%, Mapletree Industrial Trust MAPI.SI up 2.22% and Thai Beverage TBEV.SI up ​1.68%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.04

+2.77

.N225

-0.63

-1.04

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.32

+2.59

.SSEC

0.28

7.80

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-2.85

.NSEI

0.47

-5.55

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

-6.47

.JKSE

-1.14

-19.00

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.27

-1.04

.KLSE

0.68

-4.23

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

+4.63

.PSI

-0.26

-23.47

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.24

-2.06

.KS11

0.48

11.01

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

-1.22

.STI

0.64

-22.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.88

+3.00

.TWII

0.35

6.97

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.35

-4.17

.SETI

0.27

-19.24

Emerging currencies positions versus the Dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Fzi6rh

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

