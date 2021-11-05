EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah weakens on slow GDP growth

By Indranil Sarkar

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah slumped on Friday after data showed the country's third quarter economic growth missed expectations, as most Asian currencies eyed weekly losses following the U.S. Federal Reserve'sunveiling of its stimulus tapering plan.

The rupiah IDR= weakened 0.4% to lead losses after Southeast Asia's largest economy's quarterly GDP growth slowed to 3.51% due to pandemic related restrictions, even as recent data suggested growth may be getting back on track in the current quarter.

The rupiah was set for its worst weekly performance since August, 2020.

"There are several factors that will constrain the pace of recovery in domestic demand (in Indonesia)," ANZ Research analysts wrote in a note.

"While consumer sentiment has started to improve, expectations on income and employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels," they added, saying a pick up in COVID-19 vaccinations could restore public confidence.

Meanwhile, Philippine stocks .PSI rose 1.9% to their highest since January after the country's annual inflation slowed to a three-month low in October, reaffirming expectations the central bank would keep rates on hold for a while.

"We expect Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain its current policy setting for the balance of 2021 and we retain our expectation for a possible rate adjustment from monetary authorities in second quarter of 2022," analysts at ING wrote.

South Korean shares .KS11 fell 0.5% and were set to log their third weekly decline, failing to catch a broader global rally, as growing inflationary threats dented risk appetite.

The won KRW=KFTC eased 0.2%.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and Malaysian ringgit MYR= weakened 0.2% each against a strong dollar which was on course for a second straight week of gains.

A key U.S. jobs report is due later in the day that could sway the timing of Federal Reserve interest rate increases in the wake of its move to scale back its massive pandemic-era support on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Land Corp RLC.PS up 6.5% and Bloomberry Resorts Corp BLOOM.PS up 6.1%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.7 basis points at 6.207%

** ​​Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 5.1 basis points at 1.8% ​​

Asia stock

indexes and currencies at 0454 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-9.19

.N225

-0.73

7.77

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+2.00

.SSEC

-0.24

1.31

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-1.87

.NSEI

0.49

28.14

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

-2.33

.JKSE

-0.16

9.98

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

-3.30

.KLSE

-0.36

-6.23

Philippines

PHP=

+0.40

-4.76

.PSI

1.86

2.77

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.15

-8.29

.KS11

-0.51

3.29

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-2.26

.STI

0.59

13.88

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.14

+2.07

.TWII

0.96

17.04

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.24

-10.08

.SETI

-0.16

12.02

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

