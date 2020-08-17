EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah weakens in early trade, Thai baht firms

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.690
105.99
+0.28
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3676
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
29.403
29.526
+0.42
Korean won
1185.500
1184.6
-0.08
Baht
31.140
31.19
+0.16
Peso
48.620
48.62
+0.00
Rupiah
14759.000
14720
-0.26
Rupee
74.885
74.89
0.00
Ringgit
4.185
4.1895
+0.11
Yuan
6.932
6.9318
+0.00
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.690
108.61
+2.76
Sing dlr
1.367
1.3444
-1.62
Taiwan dlr
29.403
30.106
+2.39
Korean won
1185.500
1156.40
-2.45
Baht
31.140
29.91
-3.95
Peso
48.620
50.65
+4.18
Rupiah
14759.000
13880
-5.96
Rupee
74.885
71.38
-4.68
Ringgit
4.185
4.0890
-2.29
Yuan
6.932
6.9632
+0.46
(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)
