EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah weakens in early trade, Thai baht firms

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.690

105.99

+0.28

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3676

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

29.403

29.526

+0.42

Korean won

1185.500

1184.6

-0.08

Baht

31.140

31.19

+0.16

Peso

48.620

48.62

+0.00

Rupiah

14759.000

14720

-0.26

Rupee

74.885

74.89

0.00

Ringgit

4.185

4.1895

+0.11

Yuan

6.932

6.9318

+0.00

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.690

108.61

+2.76

Sing dlr

1.367

1.3444

-1.62

Taiwan dlr

29.403

30.106

+2.39

Korean won

1185.500

1156.40

-2.45

Baht

31.140

29.91

-3.95

Peso

48.620

50.65

+4.18

Rupiah

14759.000

13880

-5.96

Rupee

74.885

71.38

-4.68

Ringgit

4.185

4.0890

-2.29

Yuan

6.932

6.9632

+0.46

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru)

