EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah weakens as import slump fuels growth fears
By Shriya Ramakrishnan
Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah bucked gains among Asian currencies in volatile trade on Tuesday as a slump in imports stoked worries of a slow economic recovery, while stock markets across the region tracked gains in the United States and Japan.
Currencies across Asia's emerging markets were broadly higher, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar and a tech-fuelled rally on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS gained 0.6%.
The rupiah IDR=, however, underperformed, weakening up to 0.8% before paring losses as the current account numbers offered a mix of signals on its economy.
The trade surplus in July was the biggest in nine years, but came courtesy of a 33% plunge in imports, far steeper than the 22.48% drop predicted in a Reuters poll.
"Although theoretically the huge trade balance surplus should be good for the rupiah, investors seem to be shocked to see such a contraction on imports," said Anthony Kevin, an economist at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
"It points out that our economic recovery would be very gradual."
Bank Indonesia is due to wrap up a two-day policy review on Wednesday, with a majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting it to keep interest rates unchanged after four successive cuts this year to revive the economy.
Shares in Jakarta .JKSE, in contrast to the rupiah, hit a more than five-month high, boosted by gains in the financial and consumer sectors and optimism over a state budget for 2021 that pointed to higher spending for public works.
Philippine shares .PSI also staged a sharp rebound, rising over 1% after two straight days of declines, as strict curbs in and around the capital Manila eased and data showed a 7.7% rise in June remittances from workers overseas.
Malaysian equities .KLSE registered their first session of gains in three, as investors snapped up beaten-down shares of glove makers after a steep sell-off last week triggered by news of regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine in Russia.
"Even if a vaccine is found for COVID-19 tomorrow, there will be a need to wear gloves in a number of situations that didn't exist before," said Gerald Ambrose, Chief Executive Officer of Kuala Lumpur-based Aberdeen Standard Islamic Investments.
"Demand will be there but of course capacity is expanding and there will be a peak profit period and peak price but I don't think we are there yet."
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Global Mediacom Tbk PT BMTR.JK up 25% at 290 rupiah, Akbar Indo Makmur Stimec Tbk PT AIMS.JK up 24.42% at 214 rupiah
** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc RRHI.PS up 4.35% at 64.7 peso, DMCI Holdings Inc DMC.PS up 4.34% at 3.85 peso
** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 9.25% at 17 ringgit, Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 7.85% at 24.18 ringgit
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0702 GMT
COUNTRY
FX RIC
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
INDEX
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
JPY=
+0.48
+2.97
.N225
-0.20
-2.56
China
CNY=CFXS
+0.01
+0.46
.SSEC
0.15
12.91
India
INR=IN
+0.10
-4.58
.NSEI
0.54
-7.07
Indonesia
IDR=
-0.54
-6.22
.JKSE
0.83
-16.00
Malaysia
MYR=
+0.08
-2.32
.KLSE
0.67
-1.11
Philippines
PHP=
+0.08
+4.26
.PSI
1.44
-21.23
S.Korea
KRW=KFTC
+0.08
-2.31
.KS11
-2.46
6.85
Singapore
SGD=
+0.10
-1.60
.STI
-0.38
-20.51
Taiwan
TWD=TP
+0.45
+2.43
.TWII
-0.65
7.29
Thailand
THB=TH
+0.13
-3.98
.SETI
0.27
-16.16
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Patrick Graham and Arun Koyyur)
