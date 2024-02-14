EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah up 0.2% after presidential elections

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.250
150.55
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3483
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.370
31.358
-0.04
Korean won
1333.900
1335.4
+0.11
Baht
36.160
36.09
-0.19
Peso
56.005
56.165
+0.29
Rupiah
15560.000
15590
+0.19
Rupee
83.030
83.03
+0.00
Ringgit
4.781
4.783
+0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.250
141.060
-6.12
Sing dlr
1.348
1.319
-2.13
Taiwan dlr
31.370
30.735
-2.02
Korean won
1333.900
1288.000
-3.44
Baht
36.160
34.165
-5.52
Peso
56.005
55.388
-1.10
Rupiah
15560.000
15395.000
-1.06
Rupee
83.030
83.208
+0.21
Ringgit
4.781
4.590
-3.99
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.