EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah up 0.2% after presidential elections

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.250

150.55

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3483

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.370

31.358

-0.04

Korean won

1333.900

1335.4

+0.11

Baht

36.160

36.09

-0.19

Peso

56.005

56.165

+0.29

Rupiah

15560.000

15590

+0.19

Rupee

83.030

83.03

+0.00

Ringgit

4.781

4.783

+0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.250

141.060

-6.12

Sing dlr

1.348

1.319

-2.13

Taiwan dlr

31.370

30.735

-2.02

Korean won

1333.900

1288.000

-3.44

Baht

36.160

34.165

-5.52

Peso

56.005

55.388

-1.10

Rupiah

15560.000

15395.000

-1.06

Rupee

83.030

83.208

+0.21

Ringgit

4.781

4.590

-3.99

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.