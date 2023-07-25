EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah unchanged after c.bank decision, other Asian FX gain

By Archishma Iyer

July 25 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah was unchanged on Tuesday, after its central bank left its key interest rates unchanged since January as expected, while other Asian currencies gained after investor sentiment received a boost from a string of promised measures in the region's largest economy China to stimulate growth.

The rupiah was trading at 14,993 per dollar at 0730 GMT and has turned out to be the best performing Asian currency as at date on a yearly basis, rising about 3.8%.

Bank Indonesia had last hiked its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in January, before standing pat on rate hikes for 6 months in a row.

Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy for June had eased to its lowest in 14 months in July, while consumer prices in Singapore and Malaysia also tailed off, pointing to a smaller possibility of rate hikes.

"The status quo decision is in line with expectations," Frances Cheung, a rates strategist with OCBC said. "We will stick to the view that there will be no more hikes from Bank Indonesia for the rest of the year and the next move shall be a cut."

Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield ID10YT=RR dropped marginally to 6.237%.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan was turbo-charged, gaining as much as 0.6% to trade at 7.141 per dollar and hitting almost a 2-week high, while shares .SSEC surged 2.1% after the country's top leaders said on Monday that they will step up policy support for the beleaguered economy, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks.

China's recovery story had dampened from the second quarter of the year, reeling from the property debt crisis, and post-pandemic momentum deteriorated rapidly owing to weak demand at home and abroad.

"The execution and depth of these policies will be the real test. The financial markets will keenly watch how China manages to implement these directives," Tommy Xie Dongming, an economist from OCBC wrote.

Other currencies such as the Singapore SGD= and Taiwan dollars TWD=TP; and Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated around 0.2% respectively.

Additionally, investors are on watch for the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week, where a 25 bps hike is widely expected before the central bank announces a pause in its aggressive rate hike cycle.

Separately, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC traded 0.3% higher, as the Asian trade bellwether's economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, even as it warned of weaker consumer and business spending.

Among Asian equities, Malaysia .KLSE, Singapore .STI, Phillipines .PSI rose between 0.5% and 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Eni to sign deal with Chevron to take over Indonesia project - SKK Migas chief

** Philippine c.bank ready to resume policy tightening if needed

** Sri Lanka aims to complete free trade talks with Thailand by February

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0730 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.12

-7.19

.N225

-0.05

25.25

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.62

-3.39

.SSEC

2.13

4.61

India

INR=IN

+0.02

+1.12

.NSEI

0.06

8.72

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.15

+3.78

.JKSE

0.37

1.08

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.22

-3.51

.KLSE

0.71

-4.05

Philippines

PHP=

-0.03

+2.15

.PSI

0.45

1.44

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.35

-0.85

.KS11

0.30

17.89

Singapore

SGD=

+0.25

+0.89

.STI

0.65

1.08

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

-1.90

.TWII

0.97

21.65

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.14

+0.16

.SETI

0.02

-8.66

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

