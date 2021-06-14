EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah trips on virus woes; Asia FX eyes FOMC

By Shashwat Awasthi

June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah was set for its biggest daily drop in more than three weeks on Monday, as a sustained spike in coronavirus infections threatened to tarnish the country's economic growth projections.

Trading in most other emerging Asian markets was thinned by holidays in China and Taiwan, and as investors awaited monetary policy meetings, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's, this week.

The rupiah IDR= weakened 0.3% and was on track for its biggest one-day fall since May 20. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE inched up amid expectations that Bank Indonesia will keep interest rates at record lows on Thursday.

Indonesia has reported its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since February over the last few days, prompting the country's finance minister to warn of a hit to second-quarter gross domestic product growth forecast.

"While the worst appears to be over for the economy, the post Eid-ul-Fitr spike in COVID-19 cases threatens a delayed reopening and likely a more moderate bounce back in real GDP growth from last year's modest contraction," Societe Generale analysts had said in a note last week.

The Fed meeting on Wednesday will be the main event this week, with markets keen to note the central bank's suggestions around rising inflation or signals that it would move away from ultra-loose monetary policy earlier than expected.

"There appears to be limited scope for a hawkish surprise at this meeting," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"Despite a sharp rise in long-term UST yields in Q1 and increasing focus on Fed tapering, financial markets have remained largely sanguine this year and a benign FOMC outcome should support risk and EM FX in the near term."

Emerging market assets have recorded healthy inflows in recent weeks with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar under pressure as markets have largely shrugged off worries over rising U.S. inflation.

Philippine shares .PSI have surged more than 11% in the last three weeks, stocks in Thailand .SETI, Taiwan .TWII and Vietnam .VNI have rallied more than 5% each over that period, and Indian stocks .NSEI, .BSESN have hit record highs.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and Thailand's baht THB=, both about 0.2% lower on the day, have risen for the last three weeks.

Taiwan's central bank will also hold a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will announce its rate decision on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.3 basis points at 6.361%

** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index include Top Glove TPGC.KL up 1.9%, Supermax SUPM.KL up 1.6% and Hartalega Holdings HTHB.KL up 1.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.07

-5.91

.N225

0.74

6.26

China

CNY=CFXS

0.00

+2.04

.SSEC

0.00

3.36

India

INR=IN

-0.15

-0.15

.NSEI

-0.56

12.36

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

-1.27

.JKSE

0.09

2.04

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-2.26

.KLSE

0.53

-2.69

Philippines

PHP=

-0.20

+0.30

.PSI

0.14

-3.11

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.54

-2.74

.KS11

0.16

13.26

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-0.44

.STI

-0.10

10.94

Taiwan

TWD=TP

0.00

+3.08

.TWII

0.00

16.84

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-3.67

.SETI

0.01

12.93

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

