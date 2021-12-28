EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses in Asian currencies

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.740
114.81
+0.06
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3534
-0.03
Taiwan dlr
27.655
27.685
+0.11
Korean won
1,186.900
1,188
+0.09
Baht
33.570
33.51
-0.18
Peso
50.640
50.62
-0.04
Rupiah
14,250
14,225
-0.18
Rupee
74.650
74.65
0.00
Ringgit
4.180
4.1785
-0.04
Yuan
6.372
6.369
-0.04
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.740
103.24
-10.02
Sing dlr
1.354
1.3209
-2.43
Taiwan dlr
27.655
28.483
+2.99
Korean won
1,186.900
1,086.20
-8.48
Baht
33.570
29.96
-10.75
Peso
50.640
48.01
-5.19
Rupiah
14,250
14,040
-1.47
Rupee
74.650
73.07
-2.12
Ringgit
4.180
4.0200
-3.83
Yuan
6.372
6.5283
+2.46
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
