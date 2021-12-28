EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses in Asian currencies

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.740

114.81

+0.06

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3534

-0.03

Taiwan dlr

27.655

27.685

+0.11

Korean won

1,186.900

1,188

+0.09

Baht

33.570

33.51

-0.18

Peso

50.640

50.62

-0.04

Rupiah

14,250

14,225

-0.18

Rupee

74.650

74.65

0.00

Ringgit

4.180

4.1785

-0.04

Yuan

6.372

6.369

-0.04

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.740

103.24

-10.02

Sing dlr

1.354

1.3209

-2.43

Taiwan dlr

27.655

28.483

+2.99

Korean won

1,186.900

1,086.20

-8.48

Baht

33.570

29.96

-10.75

Peso

50.640

48.01

-5.19

Rupiah

14,250

14,040

-1.47

Rupee

74.650

73.07

-2.12

Ringgit

4.180

4.0200

-3.83

Yuan

6.372

6.5283

+2.46

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

