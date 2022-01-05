EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian FX

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.830

116.1

+0.23

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3576

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.628

27.621

-0.03

Korean won

1198.400

1196.9

-0.13

Baht

33.250

33.18

-0.21

Peso

51.010

51.04

+0.06

Rupiah

14390.000

14355

-0.24

Rupee

74.360

74.36

0.00

Ringgit

4.199

4.192

-0.17

Yuan

6.369

6.3647

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.830

115.08

-0.65

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.60

Taiwan dlr

27.628

27.676

+0.17

Korean won

1198.400

1188.60

-0.82

Baht

33.250

33.39

+0.42

Peso

51.010

50.99

-0.04

Rupiah

14390.000

14250

-0.97

Rupee

74.360

74.33

-0.04

Ringgit

4.199

4.1640

-0.83

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

