EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian FX

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.830

116.1

+0.23

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3576

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

27.628

27.621

-0.03

Korean won

1198.400

1196.9

-0.13

Baht

33.250

33.18

-0.21

Peso

51.010

51.04

+0.06

Rupiah

14390.000

14355

-0.24

Rupee

74.360

74.36

0.00

Ringgit

4.199

4.192

-0.17

Yuan

6.369

6.3647

-0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

115.830

115.08

-0.65

Sing dlr

1.357

1.3490

-0.60

Taiwan dlr

27.628

27.676

+0.17

Korean won

1198.400

1188.60

-0.82

Baht

33.250

33.39

+0.42

Peso

51.010

50.99

-0.04

Rupiah

14390.000

14250

-0.97

Rupee

74.360

74.33

-0.04

Ringgit

4.199

4.1640

-0.83

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

