EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among weak Asian FX

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.830
116.1
+0.23
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3576
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
27.628
27.621
-0.03
Korean won
1198.400
1196.9
-0.13
Baht
33.250
33.18
-0.21
Peso
51.010
51.04
+0.06
Rupiah
14390.000
14355
-0.24
Rupee
74.360
74.36
0.00
Ringgit
4.199
4.192
-0.17
Yuan
6.369
6.3647
-0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
115.830
115.08
-0.65
Sing dlr
1.357
1.3490
-0.60
Taiwan dlr
27.628
27.676
+0.17
Korean won
1198.400
1188.60
-0.82
Baht
33.250
33.39
+0.42
Peso
51.010
50.99
-0.04
Rupiah
14390.000
14250
-0.97
Rupee
74.360
74.33
-0.04
Ringgit
4.199
4.1640
-0.83
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.21
