EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Nov 30 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.120

147.24

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3328

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

31.293

31.25

-0.14

Korean won

1290.300

1289.6

-0.05

Baht

34.890

34.79

-0.29

Peso

55.440

55.42

-0.04

Rupiah

15465.000

15390

-0.48

Rupee

83.325

83.325

+0.00

Ringgit

4.650

4.6495

-0.01

Yuan

7.132

7.1245

-0.10

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.120

131.110

-10.88

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.59

Taiwan dlr

31.293

30.708

-1.87

Korean won

1290.300

1264.500

-2.00

Baht

34.890

34.585

-0.87

Peso

55.440

55.670

+0.41

Rupiah

15465.000

15565.000

+0.65

Rupee

83.325

82.720

-0.73

Ringgit

4.650

4.400

-5.38

Yuan

7.132

6.900

-3.25

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

