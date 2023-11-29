EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Nov 30 - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.120
147.24
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3328
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
31.293
31.25
-0.14
Korean won
1290.300
1289.6
-0.05
Baht
34.890
34.79
-0.29
Peso
55.440
55.42
-0.04
Rupiah
15465.000
15390
-0.48
Rupee
83.325
83.325
+0.00
Ringgit
4.650
4.6495
-0.01
Yuan
7.132
7.1245
-0.10
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.120
131.110
-10.88
Sing dlr
1.332
1.340
+0.59
Taiwan dlr
31.293
30.708
-1.87
Korean won
1290.300
1264.500
-2.00
Baht
34.890
34.585
-0.87
Peso
55.440
55.670
+0.41
Rupiah
15465.000
15565.000
+0.65
Rupee
83.325
82.720
-0.73
Ringgit
4.650
4.400
-5.38
Yuan
7.132
6.900
-3.25
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
