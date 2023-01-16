EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead Asian FX up on cooling U.S. inflation

By Jaskiran Singh

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht led gains among Asian peers on Monday as sentiment remained upbeat on signs of tapering in inflation and consequent hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate rises.

The rupiah IDR= marked its highest level since Sept, 20 after gaining 1% in early trade, whilethe Thai baht THB=TH gained for a second straight day, hitting its highest level since March 2022 in early trade

Indonesia, which enjoyed an export boom last year thanks to high commodity prices, is likely to report a narrowing trade surplus in December, according to Reuters poll.

Additionally, its central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI) will hold a monetary policy meeting this week.

"With December inflation figures rising from November, BI cannot afford to put a break on rate hikes, just yet, or even signal that to be the case as it risks undermining BI's inflation fighting efforts thus far," said analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.6% each, while Singapore's dollar SGD= added 0.2%.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS largely remained unchanged.

Shanghai stocks .SSEC gained, still benefiting from foreign investors' buying of Chinese shares last week on optimism that China was set for a robust economic recovery from the pandemic.

But a Reuters poll showed China's gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022 likely grew only 1.8% from a year earlier as pandemic controls intensified, slowing from the third-quarter's 3.9% annual pace.

China is expected to release GDP numbers on Tuesday.

Other Asian equities remained largely upbeat as inflation concerns declined, with Philippines stocks .PSE gaining most, up more than 2%. Shares in South Korea .KS11, Taiwan .TWII and Thailand .SETI rose between 0.4% and 0.8%.

But stocks in Malaysia .KLSE shed 0.3%, and Indonesian stocks .JKSE edged slightly lower.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS rose to a more than seven-month peak as traders ramped up bets that the central bank could make further tweaks to its yield control policy.

Markets in the United States will be closed on Monday for a holiday.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0401 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= +0.40 -9.65 .N225 -1.31 -1.20 China CNY=CFXS +0.02 -5.13 .SSEC 1.44 -10.95 India INR=IN +0.04 -8.56 .NSEI 0.48 3.97 Indonesia IDR= +0.85 -5.08 .JKSE -0.03 0.89 Malaysia MYR= +0.58 -3.37 .KLSE -0.26 -3.02 Philippines PHP= +0.60 -6.57 .PSI 2.20 -0.25 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.68 -3.59 .KS11 0.83 7.58 Singapore SGD= +0.23 +2.50 .STI 0.01 1.32 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.42 -8.54 .TWII 0.74 5.63 Thailand THB=TH +0.78 +1.94 .SETI 0.35 1.81 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bradley Perrett) ((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

