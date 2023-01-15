EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead Asian FX higher

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.580

127.88

+0.24

Sing dlr

1.316

1.3191

+0.23

Taiwan dlr

30.267

30.387

+0.40

Korean won

1233.200

1241.3

+0.66

Baht

32.790

33.01

+0.67

Peso

54.665

54.9

+0.43

Rupiah

15000.000

15140

+0.93

Rupee

81.325

81.325

0.00

Ringgit

4.327

4.334

+0.16

Yuan

6.694

6.7

+0.10

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

127.580

115.08

-9.80

Sing dlr

1.316

1.3490

+2.50

Taiwan dlr

30.267

27.676

-8.56

Korean won

1233.200

1188.60

-3.62

Baht

32.790

33.39

+1.83

Peso

54.665

50.99

-6.72

Rupiah

15000.000

14250

-5.00

Rupee

81.325

74.33

-8.60

Ringgit

4.327

4.1640

-3.77

Yuan

6.694

6.3550

-5.06

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.