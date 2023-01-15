EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead Asian FX higher

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0224 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.580
127.88
+0.24
Sing dlr
1.316
1.3191
+0.23
Taiwan dlr
30.267
30.387
+0.40
Korean won
1233.200
1241.3
+0.66
Baht
32.790
33.01
+0.67
Peso
54.665
54.9
+0.43
Rupiah
15000.000
15140
+0.93
Rupee
81.325
81.325
0.00
Ringgit
4.327
4.334
+0.16
Yuan
6.694
6.7
+0.10
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
127.580
115.08
-9.80
Sing dlr
1.316
1.3490
+2.50
Taiwan dlr
30.267
27.676
-8.56
Korean won
1233.200
1188.60
-3.62
Baht
32.790
33.39
+1.83
Peso
54.665
50.99
-6.72
Rupiah
15000.000
14250
-5.00
Rupee
81.325
74.33
-8.60
Ringgit
4.327
4.1640
-3.77
Yuan
6.694
6.3550
-5.06
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.