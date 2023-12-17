EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.160
142.15
-0.01
Sing dlr
1.333
1.3319
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
31.318
31.268
-0.16
Korean won
1300.100
1296.5
-0.28
Baht
34.940
34.835
-0.30
Peso
55.800
55.72
-0.14
Rupiah
15535.000
15490
-0.29
Rupee
83.000
83
+0.00
Ringgit
4.678
4.668
-0.21
Yuan
7.127
7.123
-0.06
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.160
131.110
-7.77
Sing dlr
1.333
1.340
+0.53
Taiwan dlr
31.318
30.708
-1.95
Korean won
1300.100
1264.500
-2.74
Baht
34.940
34.585
-1.02
Peso
55.800
55.670
-0.23
Rupiah
15535.000
15565.000
+0.19
Rupee
83.000
82.720
-0.34
Ringgit
4.678
4.400
-5.94
Yuan
7.127
6.900
-3.19
(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru)
