EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead Asian currencies lower

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

December 17, 2023 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.160

142.15

-0.01

Sing dlr

1.333

1.3319

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

31.318

31.268

-0.16

Korean won

1300.100

1296.5

-0.28

Baht

34.940

34.835

-0.30

Peso

55.800

55.72

-0.14

Rupiah

15535.000

15490

-0.29

Rupee

83.000

83

+0.00

Ringgit

4.678

4.668

-0.21

Yuan

7.127

7.123

-0.06

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.160

131.110

-7.77

Sing dlr

1.333

1.340

+0.53

Taiwan dlr

31.318

30.708

-1.95

Korean won

1300.100

1264.500

-2.74

Baht

34.940

34.585

-1.02

Peso

55.800

55.670

-0.23

Rupiah

15535.000

15565.000

+0.19

Rupee

83.000

82.720

-0.34

Ringgit

4.678

4.400

-5.94

Yuan

7.127

6.900

-3.19

(Compiled by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

