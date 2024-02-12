EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht edge higher among subdued Asian FX

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.380
149.34
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.345
1.3445
-0.07
Korean won
1328.300
1328.2
-0.01
Baht
35.815
35.875
+0.17
Peso
55.955
56
+0.08
Rupiah
15560.000
15590
+0.19
Rupee
83.003
83.0025
0.00
Ringgit
4.762
4.76
-0.04
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.380
141.060
-5.57
Sing dlr
1.345
1.319
-1.95
Taiwan dlr
31.358
30.735
-1.99
Korean won
1328.300
1288.000
-3.03
Baht
35.815
34.165
-4.61
Peso
55.955
55.388
-1.01
Rupiah
15560.000
15395.000
-1.06
Rupee
83.003
83.208
+0.25
Ringgit
4.762
4.590
-3.61
Yuan
7.193
7.098
-1.32
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
