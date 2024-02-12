EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht edge higher among subdued Asian FX

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.380

149.34

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.345

1.3445

-0.07

Korean won

1328.300

1328.2

-0.01

Baht

35.815

35.875

+0.17

Peso

55.955

56

+0.08

Rupiah

15560.000

15590

+0.19

Rupee

83.003

83.0025

0.00

Ringgit

4.762

4.76

-0.04

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.380

141.060

-5.57

Sing dlr

1.345

1.319

-1.95

Taiwan dlr

31.358

30.735

-1.99

Korean won

1328.300

1288.000

-3.03

Baht

35.815

34.165

-4.61

Peso

55.955

55.388

-1.01

Rupiah

15560.000

15395.000

-1.06

Rupee

83.003

83.208

+0.25

Ringgit

4.762

4.590

-3.61

Yuan

7.193

7.098

-1.32

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.