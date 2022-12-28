EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar lead losses among Asian FX

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.640

134.47

+0.62

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3497

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

30.775

30.715

-0.19

Korean won

1269.000

1267

-0.16

Baht

34.665

34.785

+0.35

Peso

55.800

56.12

+0.57

Rupiah

15760.000

15700

-0.38

Rupee

82.858

82.8575

+0.00

Ringgit

4.424

4.42

-0.09

Yuan

6.977

6.9825

+0.08

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.640

115.08

-13.89

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3490

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

30.775

27.676

-10.07

Korean won

1269.000

1188.60

-6.34

Baht

34.665

33.39

-3.68

Peso

55.800

50.99

-8.62

Rupiah

15760.000

14250

-9.58

Rupee

82.858

74.33

-10.29

Ringgit

4.424

4.1640

-5.88

Yuan

6.977

6.3550

-8.91

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

