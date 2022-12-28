EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar lead losses among Asian FX

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.640
134.47
+0.62
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3497
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
30.775
30.715
-0.19
Korean won
1269.000
1267
-0.16
Baht
34.665
34.785
+0.35
Peso
55.800
56.12
+0.57
Rupiah
15760.000
15700
-0.38
Rupee
82.858
82.8575
+0.00
Ringgit
4.424
4.42
-0.09
Yuan
6.977
6.9825
+0.08
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.640
115.08
-13.89
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3490
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
30.775
27.676
-10.07
Korean won
1269.000
1188.60
-6.34
Baht
34.665
33.39
-3.68
Peso
55.800
50.99
-8.62
Rupiah
15760.000
14250
-9.58
Rupee
82.858
74.33
-10.29
Ringgit
4.424
4.1640
-5.88
Yuan
6.977
6.3550
-8.91
(Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)
((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.