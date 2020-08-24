EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Reuters
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.870

105.97

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3701

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.362

29.517

+0.53

Korean won

1185.900

1189.1

+0.27

Baht

31.480

31.44

-0.13

Peso

48.500

48.48

-0.04

Rupiah

14595.000

14670

+0.51

Rupee

74.310

74.31

0.00

Ringgit

4.167

4.173

+0.14

Yuan

6.912

6.919

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.870

108.61

+2.59

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3444

-1.79

Taiwan dlr

29.362

30.106

+2.53

Korean won

1185.900

1156.40

-2.49

Baht

31.480

29.91

-4.99

Peso

48.500

50.65

+4.43

Rupiah

14595.000

13880

-4.90

Rupee

74.310

71.38

-3.94

Ringgit

4.167

4.0890

-1.87

Yuan

6.912

6.9632

+0.74

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

