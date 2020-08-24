EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.870
105.97
+0.09
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3701
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.362
29.517
+0.53
Korean won
1185.900
1189.1
+0.27
Baht
31.480
31.44
-0.13
Peso
48.500
48.48
-0.04
Rupiah
14595.000
14670
+0.51
Rupee
74.310
74.31
0.00
Ringgit
4.167
4.173
+0.14
Yuan
6.912
6.919
+0.10
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.870
108.61
+2.59
Sing dlr
1.369
1.3444
-1.79
Taiwan dlr
29.362
30.106
+2.53
Korean won
1185.900
1156.40
-2.49
Baht
31.480
29.91
-4.99
Peso
48.500
50.65
+4.43
Rupiah
14595.000
13880
-4.90
Rupee
74.310
71.38
-3.94
Ringgit
4.167
4.0890
-1.87
Yuan
6.912
6.9632
+0.74
