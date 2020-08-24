EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar lead gains among Asian currencies

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.870

105.97

+0.09

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3701

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.362

29.517

+0.53

Korean won

1185.900

1189.1

+0.27

Baht

31.480

31.44

-0.13

Peso

48.500

48.48

-0.04

Rupiah

14595.000

14670

+0.51

Rupee

74.310

74.31

0.00

Ringgit

4.167

4.173

+0.14

Yuan

6.912

6.919

+0.10

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.870

108.61

+2.59

Sing dlr

1.369

1.3444

-1.79

Taiwan dlr

29.362

30.106

+2.53

Korean won

1185.900

1156.40

-2.49

Baht

31.480

29.91

-4.99

Peso

48.500

50.65

+4.43

Rupiah

14595.000

13880

-4.90

Rupee

74.310

71.38

-3.94

Ringgit

4.167

4.0890

-1.87

Yuan

6.912

6.9632

+0.74

(Compiled by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

