EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar gain; other Asian currencies little changed

April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0218 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.600

108.77

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3342

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

28.220

28.341

+0.43

Korean won

1118.200

1116.3

-0.17

Baht

31.190

31.25

+0.19

Peso

48.380

48.32

-0.12

Rupiah

14500.000

14560

+0.41

Rupee

74.350

74.35

0.00

Ringgit

4.128

4.124

-0.10

Yuan

6.526

6.5212

-0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.600

103.24

-4.94

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3209

-0.94

Taiwan dlr

28.220

28.483

+0.93

Korean won

1118.200

1086.20

-2.86

Baht

31.190

29.96

-3.94

Peso

48.380

48.01

-0.76

Rupiah

14500.000

14040

-3.17

Rupee

74.350

73.07

-1.73

Ringgit

4.128

4.0200

-2.62

Yuan

6.526

6.5283

+0.04

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

