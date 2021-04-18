EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar gain; other Asian currencies little changed

April 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0218 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.600
108.77
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3342
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
28.220
28.341
+0.43
Korean won
1118.200
1116.3
-0.17
Baht
31.190
31.25
+0.19
Peso
48.380
48.32
-0.12
Rupiah
14500.000
14560
+0.41
Rupee
74.350
74.35
0.00
Ringgit
4.128
4.124
-0.10
Yuan
6.526
6.5212
-0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.600
103.24
-4.94
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3209
-0.94
Taiwan dlr
28.220
28.483
+0.93
Korean won
1118.200
1086.20
-2.86
Baht
31.190
29.96
-3.94
Peso
48.380
48.01
-0.76
Rupiah
14500.000
14040
-3.17
Rupee
74.350
73.07
-1.73
Ringgit
4.128
4.0200
-2.62
Yuan
6.526
6.5283
+0.04
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)
