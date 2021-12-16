EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, stocks fall on Omicron fears, cenbank holds fire

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and stocks tripped on Thursday after the archipelago nation identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while the country's central bank held interest rates steady as expected.

All other Asian stock indexes rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the world's largest economy. It signalled a faster bond tapering, potentially leading to three rate hikes in 2022 which supported the greenback.

Bank Indonesia (BI) at its monthly policy meeting kept the benchmark rate at a record low of 3.50%, citing low inflation outlook and the need to keep the rupiah stable. It reaffirmed that the 2022 monetary policy will be "pro-stability".

The rupiah IDR= eased 0.2% and shares .JKSE fell 0.7% after government officials said there were five more suspected Omicron cases, reviving fears of the devastating COVID-19 wave suffered by Indonesia earlier this year.

High hospitalisation rates and mobility restrictions are unlikely in Indonesia this time as reports suggest the risk from Omicron is not very severe, so the country's growth prospects are intact, said Wei Liang Chang, a macro-strategist at DBS Bank.

However, there could be some near-term weakness in the rupiah from the Fed's moves, he added, saying BI may not hike rates at least until the second half of next year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also stood pat on rates to support economic recovery. The peso PHP= and Philippine stocks .PSI held on to their morning session gains, trading up 0.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee INR=IN weakened to its lowest level in almost 20 months, easing 0.1% to 76.313 against the dollar.

Sentiment towards the rupee has waned considerably, a Reuters poll showed, as the country's red-hot equity markets start to cool and trade deficit balloons.

Telecom operators led gains on the Manila stock index .PSI after Philippine senators passed a bill to allow full foreign ownership of public services like telecommunications, airlines and domestic shipping firms.

Singapore equities .STI rose 0.4% but gains were capped by a slump in property firms as the city-state introduced curbs late on Wednesday to cool its residential markets, including raising stamp duties and tightening loan limits.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Real estate developers City Developments Ltd CTDM.SI and Hongkong Land Holdings HKLD.SI are the top losers on the Singapore stock index, down 2.7% and 1.7%, respectively

** Philippine-listed telco PLDT Inc TEL.PS rises 5.1% and Globe Telecom GLO.PS adds 9%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up about 0.70 basis point to 6.407%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0742 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-9.54

.N225

2.13

5.91

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

+2.54

.SSEC

0.75

5.81

India

INR=IN

+0.07

-4.09

.NSEI

0.18

23.39

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-2.23

.JKSE

-0.50

10.27

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.31

-4.63

.KLSE

0.34

-8.57

Philippines

PHP=

+0.40

-3.96

.PSI

1.41

1.31

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.11

-8.25

.KS11

0.57

4.63

Singapore

SGD=

+0.00

-3.24

.STI

0.51

10.09

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

+2.40

.TWII

0.71

20.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.15

-10.43

.SETI

0.69

12.80

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

