EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah steady on c.bank rate hold; China data drags Asian stocks

By Archishma Iyer

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah and stocks were unchanged on Wednesday after the central bank stood pat on interest rates as expected, while most Asian shares sank following tepid economic data from China that indicated a patchy recovery in the region's largest trading partner.

The rupiah IDR= was down about 0.3% to trade at 15,630 per dollar, after the Bank of Indonesia (BI) maintained rates at 6%, where they have been since last October, saying the decision was consistent with the efforts to stabilise the rupiah exchange rate and ensure inflation remains within target.

"We now think BI’s next move will be a cut which could come as early as in June as compared to a previous forecast of July, as we have turned more comfortable on balance of payments risks," Citi analysts said.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE were down about 1%.

Separately, Chinese stocks .SSEC led the fall in other Asian equities after data showed a 5.2% year-on-year growth in its economy in the fourth quarter, slightly below analysts' expectations, while the yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.1% .

"Recovery (in China) clearly remains shaky. While we still anticipate some near-term boost from policy easing, this is unlikely to prevent a renewed slowdown later this year," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, the head of China economics at Capital Economics.

The yuan is likely to rebound slightly below 7 by the end of the year due to anticipated dollar weakness, said Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

Meanwhile, most Asian currencies extended a sell-off following the hawkish rhetoric from Fed Governor Christopher Waller. He said that the central bank should not rush towards rate cuts until it was clearer low inflation was sustained.

Waller's comments exerted pressure on Asian currencies, including Thailand's baht THB=TH, the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= which traded between 0.2% and 0.7% lower.

Taiwan's central bank was said to sold the greenback to stabilise the forex market for the second straight day.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 6.707%

** Singapore's Dec exports fall 1.5% y/y, worse than forecast

** Thai c.bank offers more measures to help debtors

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0750 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.45 -4.59 .N225 -0.40 6.02 China CNY=CFXS -0.14 -1.38 .SSEC -2.09 -4.75 India INR=IN -0.02 +0.15 .NSEI -1.71 -0.35 Indonesia IDR= -0.32 -1.54 .JKSE -0.98 -1.39 Malaysia MYR= -0.57 -2.69 .KLSE -0.22 2.47 Philippines PHP= +0.04 -0.90 .PSI -0.97 1.90 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.92 -4.18 .KS11 -2.47 -8.26 Singapore SGD= -0.16 -1.89 .STI -1.29 -2.98 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.71 -2.79 .TWII -1.07 -4.29 Thailand THB=TH -0.31 -3.76 .SETI -1.28 -2.26 (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Dhanya Ann Thoppil) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

