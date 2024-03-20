EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah steady after c.bank stands pat, other Asian FX slip

By Echha Jain

March 20 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah was steady on Wednesday after the central bank stood pat on interest rates, while most other Asian currencies slipped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

"With the IDR remaining broadly range-bound since the middle of January, there was little reason for a resumption of rate hikes, unlike in October last year when the currency weakened visibly," Barclays said in a note.

Focus is now on the Fed policy meeting due later in the day where the risk is that its economic projections could signal just two interest rate cuts, down from three, or a later start to easing.

"The next step for the Fed is still a cut and a less restrictive rates environment," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

A Fed rate cut in June would open the door for central banks in Asia's emerging markets to start lowering their key rates given the progress on inflation, said Alex Loo, a macro strategist at TD Securities.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFKX was flat while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC jumped 0.6%. The country's central bank left its benchmark lending rates unchanged, as widely expected.

Elsewhere, Malaysia's central bank called for an acceleration of structural reforms to ensure long-term strength, with economic growth set to benefit from a recovery in exports and robust domestic spending this year.

Kuala Lumpur stocks .KLSEslipped 0.5% while the ringgit MYR=, which is down 3.1% this year despite recovering from a 26-year low hit last month, slipped 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's March 1-20 palm oil exports rise 7.4% -ITS

** Mainland Chinese surge into Hong Kong property after stamp duties scrapped

** Thailand forges ahead with 'digital wallet' handout scheme, official says

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0838 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.39

-6.85

.N225

-

19.54

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-1.41

.SSEC

0.55

3.52

India

INR=IN

-0.12

+0.08

.NSEI

0.26

0.66

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-2.01

.JKSE

-0.32

0.55

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.15

-3.10

.KLSE

-0.48

5.70

Philippines

PHP=

-0.62

-1.50

.PSI

0.12

6.31

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.00

-3.87

.KS11

1.28

1.31

Singapore

SGD=

-0.10

-1.79

.STI

0.13

-1.93

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.30

-3.56

.TWII

-0.37

10.34

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.21

-5.41

.SETI

-0.62

-2.96

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Varun H K)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.