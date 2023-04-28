EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah set for second monthly gain, focus on Fed

By Himanshi Akhand

April 28 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah was on track for a second straight monthly gain on Friday, while the Philippine and South Korean currencies were set to post monthly declines as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

The rupiah IDR= firmed 0.4% on Friday, and was set to end the month about 2.3% higher. It is the best performing Asian currency so far this year, boosted by continued portfolio investment inflows.

"High interest rates on offer in the Indonesian government bond market are particularly attractive, especially when people are expecting global bond yields to have peaked," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Tan expects the rupiah to continue strengthening in the near future but said gains would be challenged if risk aversion heightens or the Fed keeps tightening monetary policy beyond the one expected May hike.

Asian markets have largely been subdued in recent weeks, with a lack of fresh triggers keeping trading confined to narrow ranges.

"There is a huge uncertainty about what happens after the Fed's rate hike, and it is keeping the market very cautious," Tan suggested.

Meanwhile, data pointing to still-sticky U.S. inflation has reinforced expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike at next week's Fed meeting. FEDWATCH

In Asia, Singapore's dollar SGD= and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC lost 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. The won, Asia's worst performing currency so far this year, was set for a 2.3% monthly decline.

"The weaker currencies like won, ringgit and Singaporean dollar in April belonged to countries that paused their monetary policy tightening on growth worries," analysts at DBS noted.

The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.3%, but was set for its worst monthly loss since September.

The country's central bank said annual inflation in April was expected to come in between 6.3% and 7.1%. Inflation eased for the second straight month in March, to 7.6%.

The central bank governor has earlier said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) aims to maintain its interest rate differential with the Fed and considers it "dangerous" to cut interest rates faster than the Fed.

A Reuters poll found that Malaysia's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 2.75% for a third consecutive meeting on Wednesday and for the rest of this year and next as inflation has cooled faster than expected.

The ringgit MYR= was largely flat.

Stocks in the region struggled for direction with Manila .PSI and Bangkok .SETI adding 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, and Jakarta .JKSE declining 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Bank of Japan announced it will maintain ultra-low interest rates, as expected, and made no tweaks to its yield curve

** Thai March factory output falls 4.56% y/y, worse than forecast

** Singapore's private property prices rose in the first quarter, slightly higher than the flash estimate

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0452 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.61

-2.71

.N225

0.87

10.01

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.05

-0.24

.SSEC

0.67

7.07

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+1.17

.NSEI

-0.02

-1.07

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.41

+6.32

.JKSE

-0.16

1.23

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.04

-1.30

.KLSE

-0.07

-5.25

Philippines

PHP=

+0.29

+0.22

.PSI

0.71

0.97

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.18

-5.66

.KS11

-0.10

11.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.07

+0.34

.STI

-0.17

0.77

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

-0.05

.TWII

0.84

9.93

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.07

+1.27

.SETI

0.22

-8.03

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.