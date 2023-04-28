EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah set for second monthly gain, Fed meeting in focus

By Himanshi Akhand

April 28 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah was on track for a second straight monthly gain on Friday, while the Philippine and South Korean currencies were set to post monthly declines, as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

The rupiah IDR= firmed 0.3% and was set post a 2.2% gain for the month. The unit is the best-performing Asian currency so far this year due to continued portfolio investment inflows.

"High interest rates on offer in the Indonesian government bond market are particularly attractive, especially when people are expecting global bond yields to have peaked," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Tan expects the rupiah to continue strengthening in the near future but said gains would be challenged if risk aversion heightens or the Fed keeps tightening monetary policy beyond the one expected May hike.

A Reuters poll found that South Korea's exports likely fell in April for a seventh consecutive month in their longest falling streak in more than three years, highlighting frail overseas demand.

The Philippine peso PHP= firmed 0.5%, but was set for its worst monthly loss since September.

The country's central bank said annual inflation in April was expected to come in between 6.3% and 7.1%. Inflation eased for the second straight month in March, to 7.6%.

"There is a huge uncertainty about what happens after the Fed's rate hike, and it is keeping the market very cautious," Tan suggested.

Meanwhile, data pointing to still-sticky U.S. inflation has reinforced expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike at next week's Fed meeting. FEDWATCH

China's yuan CNY=CFXS bounced from a near seven-week low against the dollar, but was still poised to end the month with losses.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Bank of Japan announced it will maintain ultra-low interest rates, as expected, and made no tweaks to its yield curve

** China's factory activity likely expanded at a slower pace in April, a Reuters poll showed

** Singapore's private property prices rose in the first quarter, slightly higher than the flash estimate

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0711 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-1.36

-3.45

.N225

1.40

10.58

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.02

-0.27

.SSEC

1.13

7.56

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+1.13

.NSEI

0.29

-0.76

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.27

+6.17

.JKSE

-0.19

1.19

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.02

-1.37

.KLSE

-0.09

-5.26

Philippines

PHP=

+0.45

+0.38

.PSI

0.63

0.89

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.02

-5.47

.KS11

0.23

11.86

Singapore

SGD=

-0.16

+0.24

.STI

-0.21

0.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

-0.10

.TWII

1.09

10.20

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

+1.35

.SETI

0.12

-8.12

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

