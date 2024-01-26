EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah set for big slide this week on fears of finance minister exit

By Roushni Nair

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah is poised to slide 1.3% this week - its worst week in a year - after reports that the country's finance minister could resign from the cabinet ahead of the Feb. 14 presidential election.

The rupiah IDR=, which had been already under pressure amid political uncertainty ahead of the election, is now on track for its fourth week of losses. Reports that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati could quit has weighed on the currency further and is seen as a factor prompting central bank intervention in the market earlier this week.

"Markets did not take too kindly to rumours of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani's impending exit, since Indonesia's fiscal prudence in recent years were credited to her astute stewardship of public finances," said Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore.

Political uncertainty will continue to drag the rupiah lower given the "long lull between the first round of the presidential elections in February, a plausible run-off in June and the inauguration of the winner in October," he added.

The rupiah was flat in Friday afternoon trade, near a 3-month low touched in the previous session. Indonesian stocks .JKSE were down nearly 1% and looked set to for a loss of 1.6% for the week.

Other Southeast Asian currencies were largely range-bound. The Philippine peso PHP= inched 0.2% higher and Thailand's baht THB=TH climbed 0.3%. Both were, however, also set to log their fourth straight week of losses.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was largely unchanged as investors remained vigilant, digesting surprisingly strong U.S. GDP data and its potential impact on the Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy when it meets next week.

A key inflation reading is also awaited later in the day.

Among Asian stocks, shares in Singapore .STI and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE rose 0.5% and 0.7% respectively. But those in Shanghai .SSEC fell 0.4% and those in Taipei .TWII lost 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was broadly steady and was on track for a weekly gain of 2%.

Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.

Next week, investors are set to focus on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's January policy statement, India's interim budget and the Philippines' fourth-quarter GDP.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields remains steady at 6.636%

** Philippines posts $4 bln trade deficit in December, four-month low

** Thai Dec exports rise 4.7% y/y, less than forecast

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0355 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-4.50

.N225

1.26

7.48

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

-1.13

.SSEC

-0.38

-2.68

India

INR=IN

+0.00

+0.11

.NSEI

-0.47

-1.74

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.02

-2.67

.JKSE

-0.76

-2.05

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.08

-2.86

.KLSE

0.24

3.64

Philippines

PHP=

+0.25

-1.72

.PSI

-0.01

3.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.05

-3.53

.KS11

0.97

-6.06

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-1.52

.STI

0.47

-2.40

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.13

-1.72

.TWII

0.07

0.48

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.20

-4.17

.SETI

0.06

-2.75

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

