EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken most among Asian FX

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.700

113.7

0.00

Sing dlr

1.364

1.363

-0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.815

27.817

+0.01

Korean won

1185.200

1183.9

-0.11

Baht

33.390

33.42

+0.09

Peso

49.970

49.98

+0.02

Rupiah

14360.000

14340

-0.14

Rupee

76.085

76.085

0.00

Ringgit

4.205

4.204

-0.02

Yuan

6.368

6.369

+0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.700

103.24

-9.20

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3209

-3.15

Taiwan dlr

27.815

28.483

+2.40

Korean won

1185.200

1086.20

-8.35

Baht

33.390

29.96

-10.27

Peso

49.970

48.01

-3.92

Rupiah

14360.000

14040

-2.23

Rupee

76.085

73.07

-3.97

Ringgit

4.205

4.0200

-4.40

Yuan

6.368

6.5283

+2.51

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.