EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken most among Asian FX

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.700
113.7
0.00
Sing dlr
1.364
1.363
-0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.815
27.817
+0.01
Korean won
1185.200
1183.9
-0.11
Baht
33.390
33.42
+0.09
Peso
49.970
49.98
+0.02
Rupiah
14360.000
14340
-0.14
Rupee
76.085
76.085
0.00
Ringgit
4.205
4.204
-0.02
Yuan
6.368
6.369
+0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.700
103.24
-9.20
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3209
-3.15
Taiwan dlr
27.815
28.483
+2.40
Korean won
1185.200
1086.20
-8.35
Baht
33.390
29.96
-10.27
Peso
49.970
48.01
-3.92
Rupiah
14360.000
14040
-2.23
Rupee
76.085
73.07
-3.97
Ringgit
4.205
4.0200
-4.40
Yuan
6.368
6.5283
+2.51
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
