EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won tumble among muted Asian currencies

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.960

144.06

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.353

1.3535

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

31.338

31.22

-0.38

Korean won

1308.800

1300.9

-0.60

Baht

35.240

35.17

-0.20

Peso

55.600

55.669

+0.12

Rupiah

15125.000

15040

-0.56

Rupee

82.510

82.51

0.00

Ringgit

4.667

4.66

-0.15

Yuan

7.246

7.2489

+0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.960

131.110

-8.93

Sing dlr

1.353

1.340

-0.98

Taiwan dlr

31.338

30.708

-2.01

Korean won

1308.800

1264.500

-3.38

Baht

35.240

34.585

-1.86

Peso

55.600

55.670

+0.13

Rupiah

15125.000

15565.000

+2.91

Rupee

82.510

82.720

+0.25

Ringgit

4.667

4.400

-5.72

Yuan

7.246

6.900

-4.77

