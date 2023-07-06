EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won tumble among muted Asian currencies

July 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.960
144.06
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.353
1.3535
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
31.338
31.22
-0.38
Korean won
1308.800
1300.9
-0.60
Baht
35.240
35.17
-0.20
Peso
55.600
55.669
+0.12
Rupiah
15125.000
15040
-0.56
Rupee
82.510
82.51
0.00
Ringgit
4.667
4.66
-0.15
Yuan
7.246
7.2489
+0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.960
131.110
-8.93
Sing dlr
1.353
1.340
-0.98
Taiwan dlr
31.338
30.708
-2.01
Korean won
1308.800
1264.500
-3.38
Baht
35.240
34.585
-1.86
Peso
55.600
55.670
+0.13
Rupiah
15125.000
15565.000
+2.91
Rupee
82.510
82.720
+0.25
Ringgit
4.667
4.400
-5.72
Yuan
7.246
6.900
-4.77
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)
((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.