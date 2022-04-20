EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won post tepid gains in Asia

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.410
127.88
-0.41
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3635
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.169
29.249
+0.27
Korean won
1234.800
1236.1
+0.11
Baht
33.810
33.765
-0.13
Peso
52.370
52.35
-0.04
Rupiah
14340.000
14355
+0.10
Rupee
76.210
76.21
0.00
Ringgit
4.280
4.279
-0.02
Yuan
6.414
6.42
+0.09
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
125.360
115.08
-8.20
Sing dlr
1.364
1.3490
-1.12
Taiwan dlr
29.050
27.676
-4.73
Korean won
1233.100
1188.60
-3.61
Baht
33.570
33.39
-0.54
Peso
52.067
50.99
-2.07
Rupiah
14365.000
14250
-0.80
Rupee
75.950
74.33
-2.13
Ringgit
4.229
4.1640
-1.54
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.21
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
