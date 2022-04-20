EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won post tepid gains in Asia

April 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.410

127.88

-0.41

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3635

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.169

29.249

+0.27

Korean won

1234.800

1236.1

+0.11

Baht

33.810

33.765

-0.13

Peso

52.370

52.35

-0.04

Rupiah

14340.000

14355

+0.10

Rupee

76.210

76.21

0.00

Ringgit

4.280

4.279

-0.02

Yuan

6.414

6.42

+0.09

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

125.360

115.08

-8.20

Sing dlr

1.364

1.3490

-1.12

Taiwan dlr

29.050

27.676

-4.73

Korean won

1233.100

1188.60

-3.61

Baht

33.570

33.39

-0.54

Peso

52.067

50.99

-2.07

Rupiah

14365.000

14250

-0.80

Rupee

75.950

74.33

-2.13

Ringgit

4.229

4.1640

-1.54

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.21

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

