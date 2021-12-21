EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead muted gains in Asian FX

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.100

114.08

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.363

1.364

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.825

27.825

+0.00

Korean won

1,190.400

1,192.9

+0.21

Baht

33.690

33.67

-0.06

Peso

49.930

49.93

0.00

Rupiah

14,235.000

14,313

+0.55

Rupee

75.600

75.6

0.00

Ringgit

4.203

4.207

+0.10

Yuan

6.373

6.3716

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.100

103.24

-9.52

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3209

-3.10

Taiwan dlr

27.825

28.483

+2.36

Korean won

1,190.400

1,086.20

-8.75

Baht

33.690

29.96

-11.07

Peso

49.930

48.01

-3.85

Rupiah

14,235.000

14,040

-1.37

Rupee

75.600

73.07

-3.35

Ringgit

4.203

4.0400

-3.88

Yuan

6.373

6.5283

+2.44

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

