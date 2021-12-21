EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead muted gains in Asian FX

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.100

114.08

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.363

1.364

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

27.825

27.825

+0.00

Korean won

1,190.400

1,192.9

+0.21

Baht

33.690

33.67

-0.06

Peso

49.930

49.93

0.00

Rupiah

14,235.000

14,313

+0.55

Rupee

75.600

75.6

0.00

Ringgit

4.203

4.207

+0.10

Yuan

6.373

6.3716

-0.01

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.100

103.24

-9.52

Sing dlr

1.363

1.3209

-3.10

Taiwan dlr

27.825

28.483

+2.36

Korean won

1,190.400

1,086.20

-8.75

Baht

33.690

29.96

-11.07

Peso

49.930

48.01

-3.85

Rupiah

14,235.000

14,040

-1.37

Rupee

75.600

73.07

-3.35

Ringgit

4.203

4.0400

-3.88

Yuan

6.373

6.5283

+2.44

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters