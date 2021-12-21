EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead muted gains in Asian FX

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.100
114.08
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.363
1.364
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
27.825
27.825
+0.00
Korean won
1,190.400
1,192.9
+0.21
Baht
33.690
33.67
-0.06
Peso
49.930
49.93
0.00
Rupiah
14,235.000
14,313
+0.55
Rupee
75.600
75.6
0.00
Ringgit
4.203
4.207
+0.10
Yuan
6.373
6.3716
-0.01
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.100
103.24
-9.52
Sing dlr
1.363
1.3209
-3.10
Taiwan dlr
27.825
28.483
+2.36
Korean won
1,190.400
1,086.20
-8.75
Baht
33.690
29.96
-11.07
Peso
49.930
48.01
-3.85
Rupiah
14,235.000
14,040
-1.37
Rupee
75.600
73.07
-3.35
Ringgit
4.203
4.0400
-3.88
Yuan
6.373
6.5283
+2.44
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.