EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead losses in Asian currencies

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.070
148.36
+0.20
Sing dlr
1.340
1.3409
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.368
31.328
-0.13
Korean won
1339.700
1333.4
-0.47
Baht
35.820
35.7
-0.34
Peso
56.240
56.19
-0.09
Rupiah
15712.000
15625
-0.55
Rupee
83.150
83.15
0.00
Ringgit
4.732
4.724
-0.17
Yuan
7.173
7.171
-0.02
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.070
141.060
-4.73
Sing dlr
1.340
1.319
-1.58
Taiwan dlr
31.368
30.735
-2.02
Korean won
1339.700
1288.000
-3.86
Baht
35.820
34.165
-4.62
Peso
56.240
55.388
-1.51
Rupiah
15712.000
15395.000
-2.02
Rupee
83.150
83.208
+0.07
Ringgit
4.732
4.590
-3.00
Yuan
7.173
7.098
-1.04
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.