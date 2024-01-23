News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead losses in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

January 23, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.070

148.36

+0.20

Sing dlr

1.340

1.3409

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.368

31.328

-0.13

Korean won

1339.700

1333.4

-0.47

Baht

35.820

35.7

-0.34

Peso

56.240

56.19

-0.09

Rupiah

15712.000

15625

-0.55

Rupee

83.150

83.15

0.00

Ringgit

4.732

4.724

-0.17

Yuan

7.173

7.171

-0.02

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.070

141.060

-4.73

Sing dlr

1.340

1.319

-1.58

Taiwan dlr

31.368

30.735

-2.02

Korean won

1339.700

1288.000

-3.86

Baht

35.820

34.165

-4.62

Peso

56.240

55.388

-1.51

Rupiah

15712.000

15395.000

-2.02

Rupee

83.150

83.208

+0.07

Ringgit

4.732

4.590

-3.00

Yuan

7.173

7.098

-1.04

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

