EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.810

149.92

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3732

+0.01

Taiwan dlr

32.355

32.29

-0.20

Korean won

1356.200

1349.6

-0.49

Baht

36.415

36.365

-0.14

Peso

56.845

56.75

-0.17

Rupiah

15815.000

15725

-0.57

Rupee

83.258

83.2575

0.00

Ringgit

4.760

4.742

-0.38

Yuan

7.313

7.3151

+0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.810

131.110

-12.48

Sing dlr

1.373

1.340

-2.42

Taiwan dlr

32.355

30.708

-5.09

Korean won

1356.200

1264.500

-6.76

Baht

36.415

34.585

-5.03

Peso

56.845

55.670

-2.07

Rupiah

15815.000

15565.000

-1.58

Rupee

83.258

82.720

-0.65

Ringgit

4.760

4.400

-7.56

Yuan

7.313

6.900

-5.65

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.