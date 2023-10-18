EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.810
149.92
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3732
+0.01
Taiwan dlr
32.355
32.29
-0.20
Korean won
1356.200
1349.6
-0.49
Baht
36.415
36.365
-0.14
Peso
56.845
56.75
-0.17
Rupiah
15815.000
15725
-0.57
Rupee
83.258
83.2575
0.00
Ringgit
4.760
4.742
-0.38
Yuan
7.313
7.3151
+0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.810
131.110
-12.48
Sing dlr
1.373
1.340
-2.42
Taiwan dlr
32.355
30.708
-5.09
Korean won
1356.200
1264.500
-6.76
Baht
36.415
34.585
-5.03
Peso
56.845
55.670
-2.07
Rupiah
15815.000
15565.000
-1.58
Rupee
83.258
82.720
-0.65
Ringgit
4.760
4.400
-7.56
Yuan
7.313
6.900
-5.65
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.