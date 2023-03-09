EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.950
136.14
+0.14
Sing dlr
1.354
1.353
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.872
30.81
-0.20
Korean won
1325.800
1322.2
-0.27
Baht
35.060
35.015
-0.13
Peso
55.170
55.17
0.00
Rupiah
15475.000
15420
-0.36
Rupee
81.975
81.975
0.00
Ringgit
4.516
4.519
+0.07
Yuan
6.963
6.963
0.00
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.950
131.110
-3.56
Sing dlr
1.354
1.340
-1.03
Taiwan dlr
30.872
30.708
-0.53
Korean won
1325.800
1264.500
-4.62
Baht
35.060
34.585
-1.35
Peso
55.170
55.670
+0.91
Rupiah
15475.000
15565.000
+0.58
Rupee
81.975
82.720
+0.91
Ringgit
4.516
4.400
-2.57
Yuan
6.963
6.900
-0.91
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)
((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))
