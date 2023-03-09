EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won lead losses among Asian currencies

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.950

136.14

+0.14

Sing dlr

1.354

1.353

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.872

30.81

-0.20

Korean won

1325.800

1322.2

-0.27

Baht

35.060

35.015

-0.13

Peso

55.170

55.17

0.00

Rupiah

15475.000

15420

-0.36

Rupee

81.975

81.975

0.00

Ringgit

4.516

4.519

+0.07

Yuan

6.963

6.963

0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.950

131.110

-3.56

Sing dlr

1.354

1.340

-1.03

Taiwan dlr

30.872

30.708

-0.53

Korean won

1325.800

1264.500

-4.62

Baht

35.060

34.585

-1.35

Peso

55.170

55.670

+0.91

Rupiah

15475.000

15565.000

+0.58

Rupee

81.975

82.720

+0.91

Ringgit

4.516

4.400

-2.57

Yuan

6.963

6.900

-0.91

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.