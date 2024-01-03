News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won fall most among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 03, 2024 — 09:13 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.370

143.29

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3287

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

31.053

31.01

-0.14

Korean won

1309.800

1304.8

-0.38

Baht

34.470

34.44

-0.09

Peso

55.670

55.6

-0.13

Rupiah

15550.000

15475

-0.48

Rupee

83.275

83.275

0.00

Ringgit

4.640

4.628

-0.26

Yuan

7.155

7.149

-0.09

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

143.370

141.060

-1.61

Sing dlr

1.329

1.319

-0.74

Taiwan dlr

31.053

30.735

-1.02

Korean won

1309.800

1288.000

-1.66

Baht

34.470

34.165

-0.88

Peso

55.670

55.388

-0.51

Rupiah

15550.000

15395.000

-1.00

Rupee

83.275

83.208

-0.08

Ringgit

4.640

4.590

-1.08

Yuan

7.155

7.098

-0.80

(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

