EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, S. Korean won fall most among Asian currencies

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.370
143.29
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3287
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
31.053
31.01
-0.14
Korean won
1309.800
1304.8
-0.38
Baht
34.470
34.44
-0.09
Peso
55.670
55.6
-0.13
Rupiah
15550.000
15475
-0.48
Rupee
83.275
83.275
0.00
Ringgit
4.640
4.628
-0.26
Yuan
7.155
7.149
-0.09
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
143.370
141.060
-1.61
Sing dlr
1.329
1.319
-0.74
Taiwan dlr
31.053
30.735
-1.02
Korean won
1309.800
1288.000
-1.66
Baht
34.470
34.165
-0.88
Peso
55.670
55.388
-0.51
Rupiah
15550.000
15395.000
-1.00
Rupee
83.275
83.208
-0.08
Ringgit
4.640
4.590
-1.08
Yuan
7.155
7.098
-0.80
(Compiled by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Ayushman.ojha@thomsonreuters.com))
