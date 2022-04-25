EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah plumbs 8-month low on palm oil export ban

By Indranil Sarkar

April 25(Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah fell to an eight-month low on Monday and led losses among major Southeast Asian currencies after the country announced a ban on palm oil exports on Friday, sparking a rally in the shares of vegetable oil producers in competing nations.

The rupiah IDR= weakened 0.7% and was on track for its steepest drop since June 2021. The country's benchmark stock index .JKSE cut early losses and was last down 0.1%, with some of the country's top palm oil companies trading sharply lower.

Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports, which will take effect on April 28, "will likely push up global food costs and will last until the... government deems domestic supply as stable," analysts at ING wrote.

The country's exports of palm oil and its derivatives are worth $3 billion a month, according to estimates by some analysts.

Malaysian palm oil futures FCPOc3 jumped to their highest since early March, sending shares of the companies focussed on the vegetable oil sharply higher. POI/

Meanwhile, the rise in palm oil-related shares helped cap losses in the benchmark index .KLSE, which was down 0.6%.

Indian stocks .NSEI fell 1.5% as prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve hit investors' appetite for risky assets globally. Meanwhile, shares of the country's vegetable oil refiners rose between 2% and 20%.

Elsewhere, Singapore stocks .STI were down by 0.5% after the country's key gauge of consumer prices rose in March by its fastest pace in a decade, driven particularly by food and services prices.

Shares in Taiwan .TWII dropped more than 2%, hitting their lowest since October, as the island saw a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Although authorities are trying to shorten isolation periods, this should still impact retail sales, manufacturing and exports. This could put extra pressure on the semiconductor supply chain," ING analysts said.

South Korean shares .KS11 fell 1.8%, broadly tracking Friday's slump on Wall Street which was caused by surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari AALI.JK and Triputra Agro Persada TAPG.JK drop more than 6% each

** Salim Ivomas Pratama SIMP.JK and Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology SMAR.JK also drop

** Malaysian palm oil companies FGV Holdings FGVH.KL, Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL, and IOI Corp IOIB.KL rise

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0735 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.37

-10.15

.N225

-1.90

-7.64

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.75

-2.99

.SSEC

-5.13

-19.54

India

INR=IN

-0.19

-3.00

.NSEI

-1.25

-2.29

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.68

-1.42

.JKSE

-0.16

9.61

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.73

-4.39

.KLSE

-0.62

1.56

Philippines

PHP=

-0.17

-2.73

.PSI

0.32

-1.43

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.86

-4.89

.KS11

-1.76

-10.76

Singapore

SGD=

-0.33

-1.92

.STI

-0.50

7.06

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.29

-5.64

.TWII

-2.37

-8.77

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.25

-1.81

.SETI

-0.70

1.28

