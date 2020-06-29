EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Philippine stocks weakest as virus fears mount

By Rashmi Ashok

June 29 (Reuters) - Asian equities slipped on Monday as a surge in global coronavirus cases dented investor optimism about the economic recovery, supported safe-haven flows into the U.S. dollar and subdued emerging market currencies.

Stocks in the Philippines .PSI and South Korea .KS11 fell most as markets in Asia caught up with a drop in major U.S. indexes on Friday after several states there halted plans to reopen economies due to a jump in cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people and confirmed cases topped 10 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE slipped after ratings agency S&P Global on Friday downgraded the country's outlook to negative from stable, citing risks to its economy and the government's fiscal metrics due to the pandemic and the pressure on oil prices.

The ringgit MYR=MY, the region's biggest loser so far this year after the Indian rupee, however, traded 0.2% firmer.

Philippine stocks shed 2.4% to hit their lowest since June 2, as the government continued to relax lockdown measures despite an acceleration in the spread of infections.

The country's central bank said a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was still on the table and pledged to use its full range of monetary tools to ensure additional liquidity, but that did little to lift sentiment.

Last week, the Philippine central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate for the fourth time this year by 50 basis points to a new low.

The bigger-than-expected rate cut had investors worried the economy may be in for a steeper decline than what markets have priced in, said Nicholas Mapa, ING's senior economist for the Philippines, but added room for monetary easing was limited.

"Investors also know that BSP is nearing the end of its easing cycle despite declarations that BSP continues to have ample policy space," he said.

Elsewhere, China's yuan CNY=CFXS ticked marginally lower while its benchmark stock index .SSEC lost nearly 1% on reopening after the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased 0.2%, while the stock index fell about 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp BLOOM.PS down 8.18% and Alliance Global Group Inc AGI.PS down 6.1%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL down 1.96% and Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd HAPS.KL down 1.73%

** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark bond yield is down 0.3 basis points at 2.274% while its 10-year yield is down 0.2 basis points at 3.032%​​

** Indonesian 10-year yields are up 1.40 basis points at 7.207%​​ and 3-year yields are down 9.1 basis points at 6.167%​​

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0409 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.01

-1.63

.SSEC

-0.71

-3.01

India

INR=IN

0.00

-5.64

.NSEI

-0.94

-15.48

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-2.12

.JKSE

-0.74

-22.73

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.16

-4.51

.KLSE

-0.69

-6.98

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

+1.51

.PSI

-1.97

-22.34

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.02

-3.71

.KS11

-1.53

-4.36

Singapore

SGD=

-0.06

-3.54

.STI

-0.98

-19.97

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.39

+1.97

.TWII

-1.28

-4.05

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-3.24

.SETI

-0.79

-16.46

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

