EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso gain on rate hike prospects

By Jaskiran Singh

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah gained for a second straight session on Tuesday, while the Philippine peso also firmed, as upbeat data from the countries raised expectations of further interest rate hikes by their central banks.

Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia, has seen the rupiah IDR= gain 0.3% since reporting third-quarter growth data on Monday. Still, the currency is still down nearly 10% against the U.S. dollar this year.

Jakarta's main stock index .JKSE, however, dipped 0.4% after three days of gains, as analysts felt strong growth may embolden Bank Indonesia (BI) to raise rates aggressively as it follows other central banks in trying to curb surging inflation.

Kunal Kundu, an analyst at Societe Generale, predicted a "perfect storm" for Indonesia next year as commodity prices drop, the government reverts to the budget deficit's legal limit of 3% of GDP, and BI stops debt monetisation.

"Even though the growth rate will likely drop over the next few quarters, we expect BI to raise the policy rate by an additional 100 basis points in the face of an aggressive Fed with a higher-than-expected terminal policy rate," Kundu said.

The Philippine peso PHP= appreciated as much as 0.6% after the country's unemployment rate in September eased for a third month running, potentially signalling that the economy could withstand sharp rises in rates.

"Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will likely match any increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve from here on and we only see a turn when the Fed finally pivots sometime next year," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING.

Most other Asian currencies rose, with Thailand's baht THB=TH up for a third straight session, as hopes that China would ease its stringent COVID-19 curbs supported the broader market sentiment and hit the dollar. FRX/

Regional equities were also broadly higher, with Taiwanese shares .TWII adding close to a percent, South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 up 1.1%, and Thai shares gaining .SETI 0.7%.

Chinese stocks .SSEC slipped 0.9% though, as some investors booked profits on concerns that a recent rally fuelled by bets of an eventual economic reopening was not sustainable.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** G20 host Indonesia has 'strong impression' Putin will skip Bali summit - FT

** Malaysia's Sept industrial production up 10.8%, above forecast

** Beijing to improve COVID prevention policy operation for residents leaving and returning to city

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0613 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.02

-21.53

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

-12.29

.SSEC

-0.87

-16.17

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-9.27

.NSEI

0.47

4.89

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.13

-9.15

.JKSE

-0.44

7.44

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.08

-12.19

.KLSE

-0.38

-6.56

Philippines

PHP=

+0.43

-12.39

.PSI

0.30

-11.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.15

-14.20

.KS11

1.05

-19.51

Singapore

SGD=

-0.19

-3.86

.STI

0.38

0.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.15

-13.60

.TWII

0.94

-26.74

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.01

-10.66

.SETI

0.67

-1.40

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

