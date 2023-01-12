EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah outperforms Asian currencies, U.S. inflation data in focus

By Himanshi Akhand

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah jumped to a three-month high on Thursday, while other emerging Asian currencies were mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.

The rupiah IDR= firmed as much as 1.2%, a day after the country's government said it was reviewing a regulation on export earnings.

Bank Indonesia (BI) would launch a new monetary operation instrument to receive exporters' foreign currency savings passed on by local commercial banks, making it more attractive for depositors to keep foreign exchange in the country.

"Besides boosting domestic FX availability, these inflows will support the currency and lower associated borrowing costs," Radhika Rao, a senior economist at DBS Bank, wrote in a note.

Thailand's baht THB=TH reversed its course and was last down 0.1%, even as consumer confidence rose for a seventh straight month in December, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals.

The Philippine peso PHP= weakened 0.6%, while stocks in Manila .PSI rose 1.3%.

The Philippine central bank governor said he hoped benchmark interest rates could be cut in 2024, and flagged the prospect of lowering reserve requirements for banks in the first half of this year.

The U.S. dollar was steady ahead of the closely watched inflation data due later in the day, which will provide more clarity on how much inflation in the world's largest economy has moderated and on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path. FRX/

"Expectations are for the U.S. inflation print to come in lower and demonstrate that inflation could be peaking, building the case for the Fed to downshift rate hikes and provide a little bit of impetus for Asian currency strength," said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank.

China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices, while the annual rate fall in the producer price index (PPI) slowed in December.

"Headline CPI inflation (on a year-over-year basis) is likely to pick up in the coming months on economic rebound after 'exit wave'. However, PPI deflation may continue on both base effects and weak demand from global manufacturing slowdown," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

The yuan CNY=CFX rose 0.1%, hovering near a five-month high.

Equities in the region were mixed. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE rose as much as 1.2%, after falling sharply in the previous two sessions.

Stocks in Thailand .SETI, Singapore .STI, and India .NSEI fell between 0.1% and 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** The Bank of Korea will raise interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Friday - Reuters poll

** India's inflation data due later in the day

** Yen JPY= firmed 0.6% after reports that the Bank of Japan would review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meetings and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0653 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.57

-0.46

.N225

0.01

1.36

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.06

+2.06

.SSEC

0.02

2.37

India

INR=IN

-0.13

+1.27

.NSEI

-0.50

-1.65

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.95

+1.50

.JKSE

1.01

-2.91

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.11

+0.82

.KLSE

0.02

-0.49

Philippines

PHP=

-0.60

+0.58

.PSI

1.34

3.55

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.03

+1.50

.KS11

0.24

5.75

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

+0.68

.STI

-0.46

0.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.05

+0.85

.TWII

-0.13

4.20

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

+3.39

.SETI

-0.07

0.95

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.