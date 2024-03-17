News & Insights

STI

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 17, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.160

149.02

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3375

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.638

31.593

-0.14

Korean won

1332.900

1330.5

-0.18

Baht

35.915

35.88

-0.10

Peso

55.630

55.53

-0.18

Rupiah

15640.000

15590

-0.32

Rupee

82.878

82.8775

0.00

Ringgit

4.714

4.702

-0.25

Yuan

7.197

7.1965

-0.00

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.160

141.060

-5.43

Sing dlr

1.338

1.319

-1.38

Taiwan dlr

31.638

30.735

-2.85

Korean won

1332.900

1288.000

-3.37

Baht

35.915

34.165

-4.87

Peso

55.630

55.388

-0.44

Rupiah

15640.000

15395.000

-1.57

Rupee

82.878

83.208

+0.40

Ringgit

4.714

4.590

-2.63

Yuan

7.197

7.098

-1.37

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.