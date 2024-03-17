EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0206 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.160

149.02

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3375

+0.00

Taiwan dlr

31.638

31.593

-0.14

Korean won

1332.900

1330.5

-0.18

Baht

35.915

35.88

-0.10

Peso

55.630

55.53

-0.18

Rupiah

15640.000

15590

-0.32

Rupee

82.878

82.8775

0.00

Ringgit

4.714

4.702

-0.25

Yuan

7.197

7.1965

-0.00

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.160

141.060

-5.43

Sing dlr

1.338

1.319

-1.38

Taiwan dlr

31.638

30.735

-2.85

Korean won

1332.900

1288.000

-3.37

Baht

35.915

34.165

-4.87

Peso

55.630

55.388

-0.44

Rupiah

15640.000

15395.000

-1.57

Rupee

82.878

83.208

+0.40

Ringgit

4.714

4.590

-2.63

Yuan

7.197

7.098

-1.37

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

