EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead losses in Asian currencies

March 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0206 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.160
149.02
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3375
+0.00
Taiwan dlr
31.638
31.593
-0.14
Korean won
1332.900
1330.5
-0.18
Baht
35.915
35.88
-0.10
Peso
55.630
55.53
-0.18
Rupiah
15640.000
15590
-0.32
Rupee
82.878
82.8775
0.00
Ringgit
4.714
4.702
-0.25
Yuan
7.197
7.1965
-0.00
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.160
141.060
-5.43
Sing dlr
1.338
1.319
-1.38
Taiwan dlr
31.638
30.735
-2.85
Korean won
1332.900
1288.000
-3.37
Baht
35.915
34.165
-4.87
Peso
55.630
55.388
-0.44
Rupiah
15640.000
15395.000
-1.57
Rupee
82.878
83.208
+0.40
Ringgit
4.714
4.590
-2.63
Yuan
7.197
7.098
-1.37
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)
((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.