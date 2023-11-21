News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead declines among weak Asian FX

Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

November 21, 2023 — 09:21 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.310

148.39

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3382

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.500

31.448

-0.17

Korean won

1294.100

1289.2

-0.38

Baht

35.220

35.14

-0.23

Peso

55.500

55.42

-0.14

Rupiah

15570.000

15435

-0.87

Rupee

83.355

83.355

0.00

Ringgit

4.668

4.65

-0.39

Yuan

7.138

7.14

+0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.310

131.110

-11.60

Sing dlr

1.338

1.340

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

31.500

30.708

-2.51

Korean won

1294.100

1264.500

-2.29

Baht

35.220

34.585

-1.80

Peso

55.500

55.670

+0.31

Rupiah

15570.000

15565.000

-0.03

Rupee

83.355

82.720

-0.76

Ringgit

4.668

4.400

-5.74

Yuan

7.138

6.900

-3.33

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roushni.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.