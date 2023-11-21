EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead declines among weak Asian FX

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.310
148.39
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3382
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
31.500
31.448
-0.17
Korean won
1294.100
1289.2
-0.38
Baht
35.220
35.14
-0.23
Peso
55.500
55.42
-0.14
Rupiah
15570.000
15435
-0.87
Rupee
83.355
83.355
0.00
Ringgit
4.668
4.65
-0.39
Yuan
7.138
7.14
+0.03
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.310
131.110
-11.60
Sing dlr
1.338
1.340
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
31.500
30.708
-2.51
Korean won
1294.100
1264.500
-2.29
Baht
35.220
34.585
-1.80
Peso
55.500
55.670
+0.31
Rupiah
15570.000
15565.000
-0.03
Rupee
83.355
82.720
-0.76
Ringgit
4.668
4.400
-5.74
Yuan
7.138
6.900
-3.33
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
