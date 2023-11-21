EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead declines among weak Asian FX

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.310

148.39

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3382

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

31.500

31.448

-0.17

Korean won

1294.100

1289.2

-0.38

Baht

35.220

35.14

-0.23

Peso

55.500

55.42

-0.14

Rupiah

15570.000

15435

-0.87

Rupee

83.355

83.355

0.00

Ringgit

4.668

4.65

-0.39

Yuan

7.138

7.14

+0.03

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.310

131.110

-11.60

Sing dlr

1.338

1.340

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

31.500

30.708

-2.51

Korean won

1294.100

1264.500

-2.29

Baht

35.220

34.585

-1.80

Peso

55.500

55.670

+0.31

Rupiah

15570.000

15565.000

-0.03

Rupee

83.355

82.720

-0.76

Ringgit

4.668

4.400

-5.74

Yuan

7.138

6.900

-3.33

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

