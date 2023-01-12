EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX higher

January 12, 2023 — 09:10 pm EST

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.010

129.22

+0.16

Sing dlr

1.322

1.3215

-0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.351

30.458

+0.35

Korean won

1238.300

1245.8

+0.61

Baht

33.175

33.13

-0.14

Peso

54.940

55

+0.11

Rupiah

15225.000

15336

+0.73

Rupee

81.550

81.55

+0.00

Ringgit

4.330

4.357

+0.62

Yuan

6.727

6.726

-0.01

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.010

131.110

+1.63

Sing dlr

1.322

1.340

+1.33

Taiwan dlr

30.351

30.708

+1.18

Korean won

1238.300

1264.500

+2.12

Baht

33.175

34.585

+4.25

Peso

54.940

55.670

+1.33

Rupiah

15225.000

15565.000

+2.23

Rupee

81.550

82.720

+1.43

Ringgit

4.330

4.400

+1.62

Yuan

6.727

6.900

+2.58

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

