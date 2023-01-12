EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX higher

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.010
129.22
+0.16
Sing dlr
1.322
1.3215
-0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.351
30.458
+0.35
Korean won
1238.300
1245.8
+0.61
Baht
33.175
33.13
-0.14
Peso
54.940
55
+0.11
Rupiah
15225.000
15336
+0.73
Rupee
81.550
81.55
+0.00
Ringgit
4.330
4.357
+0.62
Yuan
6.727
6.726
-0.01
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.010
131.110
+1.63
Sing dlr
1.322
1.340
+1.33
Taiwan dlr
30.351
30.708
+1.18
Korean won
1238.300
1264.500
+2.12
Baht
33.175
34.585
+4.25
Peso
54.940
55.670
+1.33
Rupiah
15225.000
15565.000
+2.23
Rupee
81.550
82.720
+1.43
Ringgit
4.330
4.400
+1.62
Yuan
6.727
6.900
+2.58
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)
((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))
