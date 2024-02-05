News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit fall most among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

February 05, 2024 — 09:13 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.520

148.67

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.346

1.347

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.347

31.375

+0.09

Korean won

1330.800

1330.8

+0.00

Baht

35.760

35.76

+0.00

Peso

56.260

56.32

+0.11

Rupiah

15740.000

15700

-0.25

Rupee

83.055

83.055

0.00

Ringgit

4.757

4.748

-0.19

Yuan

7.197

7.1988

+0.03

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.520

141.060

-5.02

Sing dlr

1.346

1.319

-1.98

Taiwan dlr

31.347

30.735

-1.95

Korean won

1330.800

1288.000

-3.22

Baht

35.760

34.165

-4.46

Peso

56.260

55.388

-1.55

Rupiah

15740.000

15395.000

-2.19

Rupee

83.055

83.208

+0.18

Ringgit

4.757

4.590

-3.51

Yuan

7.197

7.098

-1.38

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.