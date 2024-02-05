EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit fall most among Asian currencies

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.520
148.67
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.346
1.347
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.347
31.375
+0.09
Korean won
1330.800
1330.8
+0.00
Baht
35.760
35.76
+0.00
Peso
56.260
56.32
+0.11
Rupiah
15740.000
15700
-0.25
Rupee
83.055
83.055
0.00
Ringgit
4.757
4.748
-0.19
Yuan
7.197
7.1988
+0.03
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.520
141.060
-5.02
Sing dlr
1.346
1.319
-1.98
Taiwan dlr
31.347
30.735
-1.95
Korean won
1330.800
1288.000
-3.22
Baht
35.760
34.165
-4.46
Peso
56.260
55.388
-1.55
Rupiah
15740.000
15395.000
-2.19
Rupee
83.055
83.208
+0.18
Ringgit
4.757
4.590
-3.51
Yuan
7.197
7.098
-1.38
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)
((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))
