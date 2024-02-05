EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit fall most among Asian currencies

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.520

148.67

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.346

1.347

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.347

31.375

+0.09

Korean won

1330.800

1330.8

+0.00

Baht

35.760

35.76

+0.00

Peso

56.260

56.32

+0.11

Rupiah

15740.000

15700

-0.25

Rupee

83.055

83.055

0.00

Ringgit

4.757

4.748

-0.19

Yuan

7.197

7.1988

+0.03

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.520

141.060

-5.02

Sing dlr

1.346

1.319

-1.98

Taiwan dlr

31.347

30.735

-1.95

Korean won

1330.800

1288.000

-3.22

Baht

35.760

34.165

-4.46

Peso

56.260

55.388

-1.55

Rupiah

15740.000

15395.000

-2.19

Rupee

83.055

83.208

+0.18

Ringgit

4.757

4.590

-3.51

Yuan

7.197

7.098

-1.38

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by John Biju in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.