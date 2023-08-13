EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit decline most among Asian FX

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.930
144.96
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3519
-0.19
Taiwan dlr
31.913
31.798
-0.36
Korean won
1329.600
1324.9
-0.35
Peso
56.470
56.572
+0.18
Rupiah
15300.000
15210
-0.59
Rupee
82.845
82.845
+0.00
Ringgit
4.603
4.585
-0.39
Yuan
7.258
7.2388
-0.26
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
144.930
131.110
-9.54
Sing dlr
1.355
1.340
-1.09
Taiwan dlr
31.913
30.708
-3.78
Korean won
1329.600
1264.500
-4.90
Baht
35.045
34.585
-1.31
Peso
56.470
55.670
-1.42
Rupiah
15300.000
15565.000
+1.73
Rupee
82.845
82.720
-0.15
Ringgit
4.603
4.400
-4.41
Yuan
7.258
6.900
-4.93
(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
