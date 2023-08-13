EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit decline most among Asian FX

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.930

144.96

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3519

-0.19

Taiwan dlr

31.913

31.798

-0.36

Korean won

1329.600

1324.9

-0.35

Peso

56.470

56.572

+0.18

Rupiah

15300.000

15210

-0.59

Rupee

82.845

82.845

+0.00

Ringgit

4.603

4.585

-0.39

Yuan

7.258

7.2388

-0.26

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

144.930

131.110

-9.54

Sing dlr

1.355

1.340

-1.09

Taiwan dlr

31.913

30.708

-3.78

Korean won

1329.600

1264.500

-4.90

Baht

35.045

34.585

-1.31

Peso

56.470

55.670

-1.42

Rupiah

15300.000

15565.000

+1.73

Rupee

82.845

82.720

-0.15

Ringgit

4.603

4.400

-4.41

Yuan

7.258

6.900

-4.93

(Compiled by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

