EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit biggest losers among Asian FX

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.880
149.84
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.372
1.372
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
32.343
32.32
-0.07
Korean won
1351.900
1352.4
+0.04
Baht
-
-
-
Peso
56.805
56.755
-0.09
Rupiah
15890.000
15870
-0.13
Rupee
83.123
83.1225
+0.00
Ringgit
4.774
4.765
-0.19
Yuan
7.317
7.3137
-0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
149.880
131.110
-12.52
Sing dlr
1.372
1.340
-2.35
Taiwan dlr
32.343
30.708
-5.06
Korean won
1351.900
1264.500
-6.46
Baht
36.490
34.585
-5.22
Peso
56.805
55.670
-2.00
Rupiah
15890.000
15565.000
-2.05
Rupee
83.123
82.720
-0.48
Ringgit
4.774
4.400
-7.83
Yuan
7.317
6.900
-5.70
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))
