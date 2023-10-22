News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit biggest losers among Asian FX

October 22, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.880

149.84

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.372

1.372

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

32.343

32.32

-0.07

Korean won

1351.900

1352.4

+0.04

Baht

-

-

-

Peso

56.805

56.755

-0.09

Rupiah

15890.000

15870

-0.13

Rupee

83.123

83.1225

+0.00

Ringgit

4.774

4.765

-0.19

Yuan

7.317

7.3137

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

149.880

131.110

-12.52

Sing dlr

1.372

1.340

-2.35

Taiwan dlr

32.343

30.708

-5.06

Korean won

1351.900

1264.500

-6.46

Baht

36.490

34.585

-5.22

Peso

56.805

55.670

-2.00

Rupiah

15890.000

15565.000

-2.05

Rupee

83.123

82.720

-0.48

Ringgit

4.774

4.400

-7.83

Yuan

7.317

6.900

-5.70

