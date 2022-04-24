EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads losses among Asian currencies

April 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.400

128.56

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3708

-0.21

Taiwan dlr

29.357

29.26

-0.33

Korean won

1246.800

1239.1

-0.62

Baht

34.010

33.92

-0.26

Peso

52.410

52.33

-0.15

Rupiah

14450.000

14356

-0.65

Rupee

76.483

76.4825

0.00

Ringgit

4.346

4.323

-0.53

Yuan

6.547

6.5016

-0.69

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

128.400

115.08

-10.37

Sing dlr

1.374

1.3490

-1.80

Taiwan dlr

29.357

27.676

-5.73

Korean won

1246.800

1188.60

-4.67

Baht

34.010

33.39

-1.82

Peso

52.410

50.99

-2.71

Rupiah

14450.000

14250

-1.38

Rupee

76.483

74.33

-2.81

Ringgit

4.346

4.1640

-4.19

Yuan

6.547

6.3550

-2.93

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.