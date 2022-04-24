EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads losses among Asian currencies

April 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0220 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.400
128.56
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3708
-0.21
Taiwan dlr
29.357
29.26
-0.33
Korean won
1246.800
1239.1
-0.62
Baht
34.010
33.92
-0.26
Peso
52.410
52.33
-0.15
Rupiah
14450.000
14356
-0.65
Rupee
76.483
76.4825
0.00
Ringgit
4.346
4.323
-0.53
Yuan
6.547
6.5016
-0.69
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
128.400
115.08
-10.37
Sing dlr
1.374
1.3490
-1.80
Taiwan dlr
29.357
27.676
-5.73
Korean won
1246.800
1188.60
-4.67
Baht
34.010
33.39
-1.82
Peso
52.410
50.99
-2.71
Rupiah
14450.000
14250
-1.38
Rupee
76.483
74.33
-2.81
Ringgit
4.346
4.1640
-4.19
Yuan
6.547
6.3550
-2.93
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))
