EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among weak Asian FX ahead of rate decision

June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.830

136.26

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3867

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.792

29.79

-0.01

Korean won

1300.800

1297.3

-0.27

Baht

35.395

35.335

-0.17

Peso

54.480

54.36

-0.22

Rupiah

14820.000

14865

+0.30

Rupee

78.385

78.385

0.00

Ringgit

4.403

4.403

0.00

Yuan

6.714

6.702

-0.18

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.830

115.08

-15.28

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.85

Taiwan dlr

29.792

27.676

-7.10

Korean won

1300.800

1188.60

-8.63

Baht

35.395

33.39

-5.66

Peso

54.480

50.99

-6.41

Rupiah

14820.000

14250

-3.85

Rupee

78.385

74.33

-5.17

Ringgit

4.403

4.1640

-5.43

Yuan

6.714

6.3550

-5.35

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.