EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among weak Asian FX ahead of rate decision

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.830

136.26

+0.32

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3867

-0.14

Taiwan dlr

29.792

29.79

-0.01

Korean won

1300.800

1297.3

-0.27

Baht

35.395

35.335

-0.17

Peso

54.480

54.36

-0.22

Rupiah

14820.000

14865

+0.30

Rupee

78.385

78.385

0.00

Ringgit

4.403

4.403

0.00

Yuan

6.714

6.702

-0.18

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

135.830

115.08

-15.28

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.85

Taiwan dlr

29.792

27.676

-7.10

Korean won

1300.800

1188.60

-8.63

Baht

35.395

33.39

-5.66

Peso

54.480

50.99

-6.41

Rupiah

14820.000

14250

-3.85

Rupee

78.385

74.33

-5.17

Ringgit

4.403

4.1640

-5.43

Yuan

6.714

6.3550

-5.35

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More