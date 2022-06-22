EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among weak Asian FX ahead of rate decision

June 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.830
136.26
+0.32
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3867
-0.14
Taiwan dlr
29.792
29.79
-0.01
Korean won
1300.800
1297.3
-0.27
Baht
35.395
35.335
-0.17
Peso
54.480
54.36
-0.22
Rupiah
14820.000
14865
+0.30
Rupee
78.385
78.385
0.00
Ringgit
4.403
4.403
0.00
Yuan
6.714
6.702
-0.18
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
135.830
115.08
-15.28
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.85
Taiwan dlr
29.792
27.676
-7.10
Korean won
1300.800
1188.60
-8.63
Baht
35.395
33.39
-5.66
Peso
54.480
50.99
-6.41
Rupiah
14820.000
14250
-3.85
Rupee
78.385
74.33
-5.17
Ringgit
4.403
4.1640
-5.43
Yuan
6.714
6.3550
-5.35
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))
