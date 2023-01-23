EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among muted Asian currencies

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.140

130.66

+0.40

Sing dlr

1.317

1.3185

+0.08

Baht

32.710

32.715

+0.02

Peso

54.600

54.55

-0.09

Rupiah

15010.000

15070

+0.40

Rupee

81.390

81.39

0.00

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.140

131.110

+0.75

Sing dlr

1.317

1.340

+1.70

Taiwan dlr

30.368

30.708

+1.12

Korean won

1235.500

1264.500

+2.35

Baht

32.710

34.585

+5.73

Peso

54.600

55.670

+1.96

Rupiah

15010.000

15565.000

+3.70

Rupee

81.390

82.720

+1.63

Ringgit

4.283

4.400

+2.73

Yuan

6.796

6.900

+1.54

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

