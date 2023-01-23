EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among muted Asian currencies

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.140
130.66
+0.40
Sing dlr
1.317
1.3185
+0.08
Baht
32.710
32.715
+0.02
Peso
54.600
54.55
-0.09
Rupiah
15010.000
15070
+0.40
Rupee
81.390
81.39
0.00
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.140
131.110
+0.75
Sing dlr
1.317
1.340
+1.70
Taiwan dlr
30.368
30.708
+1.12
Korean won
1235.500
1264.500
+2.35
Baht
32.710
34.585
+5.73
Peso
54.600
55.670
+1.96
Rupiah
15010.000
15565.000
+3.70
Rupee
81.390
82.720
+1.63
Ringgit
4.283
4.400
+2.73
Yuan
6.796
6.900
+1.54
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.