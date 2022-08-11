EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among Asian FX

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.340

133

-0.25

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3696

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

29.992

29.942

-0.17

Korean won

1305.500

1303

-0.19

Baht

35.135

35.135

+0.00

Peso

55.500

55.39

-0.20

Rupiah

14710.000

14765

+0.37

Rupee

79.635

79.635

+0.00

Ringgit

4.442

4.443

+0.02

Yuan

6.746

6.745

-0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.340

115.08

-13.69

Sing dlr

1.370

1.3490

-1.53

Taiwan dlr

29.992

27.676

-7.72

Korean won

1305.500

1188.60

-8.95

Baht

35.135

33.39

-4.97

Peso

55.500

50.99

-8.13

Rupiah

14710.000

14250

-3.13

Rupee

79.635

74.33

-6.66

Ringgit

4.442

4.1640

-6.26

Yuan

6.746

6.3550

-5.79

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

