EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among Asian FX

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.340
133
-0.25
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3696
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
29.992
29.942
-0.17
Korean won
1305.500
1303
-0.19
Baht
35.135
35.135
+0.00
Peso
55.500
55.39
-0.20
Rupiah
14710.000
14765
+0.37
Rupee
79.635
79.635
+0.00
Ringgit
4.442
4.443
+0.02
Yuan
6.746
6.745
-0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.340
115.08
-13.69
Sing dlr
1.370
1.3490
-1.53
Taiwan dlr
29.992
27.676
-7.72
Korean won
1305.500
1188.60
-8.95
Baht
35.135
33.39
-4.97
Peso
55.500
50.99
-8.13
Rupiah
14710.000
14250
-3.13
Rupee
79.635
74.33
-6.66
Ringgit
4.442
4.1640
-6.26
Yuan
6.746
6.3550
-5.79
