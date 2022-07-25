EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among Asian currencies

July 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.360
136.66
+0.22
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3862
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
29.910
29.908
-0.01
Korean won
1311.400
1313.7
+0.18
Baht
36.685
36.685
0.00
Peso
55.650
55.78
+0.23
Rupiah
14940.000
14995
+0.37
Rupee
79.730
79.73
0.00
Ringgit
4.452
4.451
-0.02
Yuan
6.750
6.752
+0.03
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.360
115.08
-15.61
Sing dlr
1.385
1.3490
-2.60
Taiwan dlr
29.910
27.676
-7.47
Korean won
1311.400
1188.60
-9.36
Baht
36.685
33.39
-8.98
Peso
55.650
50.99
-8.37
Rupiah
14940.000
14250
-4.62
Rupee
79.730
74.33
-6.77
Ringgit
4.452
4.1640
-6.47
Yuan
6.750
6.3550
-5.85
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.