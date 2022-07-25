EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads gains among Asian currencies

Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

July 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.360

136.66

+0.22

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3862

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

29.910

29.908

-0.01

Korean won

1311.400

1313.7

+0.18

Baht

36.685

36.685

0.00

Peso

55.650

55.78

+0.23

Rupiah

14940.000

14995

+0.37

Rupee

79.730

79.73

0.00

Ringgit

4.452

4.451

-0.02

Yuan

6.750

6.752

+0.03

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.360

115.08

-15.61

Sing dlr

1.385

1.3490

-2.60

Taiwan dlr

29.910

27.676

-7.47

Korean won

1311.400

1188.60

-9.36

Baht

36.685

33.39

-8.98

Peso

55.650

50.99

-8.37

Rupiah

14940.000

14250

-4.62

Rupee

79.730

74.33

-6.77

Ringgit

4.452

4.1640

-6.47

Yuan

6.750

6.3550

-5.85

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

