EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads declines among Asian currencies

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.100

130.44

+0.26

Sing dlr

1.313

1.3141

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.033

30.137

+0.35

Korean won

1229.000

1227.4

-0.13

Baht

32.790

32.755

-0.11

Peso

54.515

54.53

+0.03

Rupiah

15000.000

14965

-0.23

Rupee

81.495

81.495

0.00

Ringgit

4.244

4.242

-0.05

Yuan

6.755

6.7522

-0.04

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.100

131.110

+0.78

Sing dlr

1.313

1.340

+2.01

Taiwan dlr

30.033

30.708

+2.25

Korean won

1229.000

1264.500

+2.89

Baht

32.790

34.585

+5.47

Peso

54.515

55.670

+2.12

Rupiah

15000.000

15565.000

+3.77

Rupee

81.495

82.720

+1.50

Ringgit

4.244

4.400

+3.68

Yuan

6.755

6.900

+2.15

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

