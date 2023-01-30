EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads declines among Asian currencies

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.100
130.44
+0.26
Sing dlr
1.313
1.3141
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.033
30.137
+0.35
Korean won
1229.000
1227.4
-0.13
Baht
32.790
32.755
-0.11
Peso
54.515
54.53
+0.03
Rupiah
15000.000
14965
-0.23
Rupee
81.495
81.495
0.00
Ringgit
4.244
4.242
-0.05
Yuan
6.755
6.7522
-0.04
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.100
131.110
+0.78
Sing dlr
1.313
1.340
+2.01
Taiwan dlr
30.033
30.708
+2.25
Korean won
1229.000
1264.500
+2.89
Baht
32.790
34.585
+5.47
Peso
54.515
55.670
+2.12
Rupiah
15000.000
15565.000
+3.77
Rupee
81.495
82.720
+1.50
Ringgit
4.244
4.400
+3.68
Yuan
6.755
6.900
+2.15
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.