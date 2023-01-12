EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah leads Asian currencies higher ahead of U.S. CPI data

By Himanshi Akhand

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increase path.

The regulation on export earnings has been in place since 2019 as a measure intended to stabilise the rupiah exchange rate.

Other regional currencies also firmed, with the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= both advancing 0.1%.

"Emerging currencies are consolidating before U.S. CPI tonight, so risk positions are more limited in the near term," said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Bank.

The U.S. dollar was steady ahead of the closely watched U.S. inflation data out today, which will provide more clarity on how much inflation in the world's largest economy has tamed and on the Federal Reserve's rate increases. FRX/

"Expectations are for U.S. inflation print to come in lower and demonstrate that inflation could be peaking, building the case for the Fed to downshift rate hikes and provide a little bit of impetus for Asian currency strength against the dollar," Liang added.

Thailand's baht THB=TH appreciated 0.2%. Thai consumer confidence rose for a seventh straight month in December, reaching a 25-month high, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' central bank governor said the likelihood of cutting reserve requirements for banks in the first half of year is quite high.

The reserve requirement ratio for banks will be reduced when the central bank is no longer under pressure to raise benchmark rates, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla told ANC news channel.

The peso PHP= weakened 0.2%, while stocks in Manila .PSI rose 0.9%.

China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity during the month.

The yuan CNY=CFX rose 0.1% and hovered at a five-month high, while stocks in Shanghai .SSEC fell 0.2%.

Equities in the region were mixed. Stocks in Jakarta .JKSE rose 1%, while those in Thailand .SETI and Singapore .STI fell 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Japan's yen JPY= firmed 0.6% after reports that the Bank of Japan would review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meetings and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve.

** The Bank of Korea will raise interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Friday, a Reuters poll says

** India's inflation data due later today

** The Brazilian real BRL= gained 0.5% on Wednesday after a volatile start to the week as supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seats of power in Brasilia on Sunday

